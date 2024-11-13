KATALYST LAUNCHES FOURTH-GENERATION FITNESS SUIT, AGAIN RAISING THE STANDARD FOR ELECTRO MUSCLE STIMULATION (EMS) TRAINING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Gen4 Suit Offers Enhanced Design, Optimal Fit, and Superior Durability

Katalyst , the leader in Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) fitness, today announced the Gen4 Suit, the latest evolution of its award-winning product, reaffirming its commitment to making strength training easier, faster, safer, and more effective for everyone.

The Gen4 Suit builds on Katalyst's success in EMS technology, offering advancements in design, fit, and durability, to continuously improve the user experience.



Katalyst, today announced its new Gen4 Suit, offering enhanced design, optimal fit, and superior durability.



Enhanced Suit Construction: High-performance materials with natural antimicrobial properties deliver superior durability and hygiene.

Improved Fit and Comfort: With over 400 size combinations, Gen4 provides a more personalized and precise fit no matter your body type.

Maximum Muscle Coverage: Redesigned electrode pads ensure even greater coverage and comfort during training.

Faster Prep: New proprietary material for faster water absorption, with visual indicators for convenience.

Lightweight and Travel-Friendly: 12% lighter for increased portability and ease of movement, ideal for both at-home and on-the-go training. Unmatched Durability: Built to withstand rigorous use, ensuring long-lasting performance.

"With hundreds of thousands of workouts completed on our platform to date, we've gained valuable insights into how our customers use Katalyst at home, on the road, and in commercial settings," said Bjoern Woltermann, Founder and CEO

of Katalyst. "With Gen4, we're delivering an even more convenient, personalized, and premium fitness experience."

A Revolution in High-Efficiency Workouts

Named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2023, Katalyst uses EMS technology to deliver a full-body workout that engages up to 90% of muscles in only 20 minutes. Through the Katalyst App, users can access hundreds of strength, power, cardio, and recovery workouts, as well as expert-crafted workout programs to reach specific goals, providing a complete training solution with zero impact on the musculoskeletal system.

The Katalyst Gen4 Suit is now available on Katalyst for $2,499 with membership plans starting as low as $29/month.



About Katalyst

Katalyst makes working out easier, faster, safer, and more effective than ever before. Combining advanced Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology with trainer-led, in-app workouts, the full-body EMS Suit directly activates up to 90% of muscles in just 20 minutes, improving strength without weights or wear-and-tear on your body. Katalyst is the only full-body EMS device that is FDA-cleared for at-home consumer use.



Get in touch: [email protected]



