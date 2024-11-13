'Scheduling with Care' Elevates Healthcare Call Center Scheduling Standards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Comprehensive approach to patient scheduling improves patient outcomes through more compassionate and efficient scheduling

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VereQuest, a leading provider of quality assurance solutions for contact centers, in collaboration with VoC Consulting, a specialist in patient-centered healthcare operations, is proud to announce the launch of their groundbreaking program, Scheduling with Care . This innovative initiative is designed to transform the performance of healthcare scheduling agents by combining VereQuest's expertise in quality assurance and e-learning with VoC's deep knowledge of the healthcare industry.

Scheduling with Care sets a new benchmark for healthcare scheduling with a comprehensive suite of best practices and tailored e-learning modules that equip scheduling agents with the skills to handle the unique challenges of healthcare environments.

"Healthcare scheduling is often the first interaction between a patient and their healthcare provider, making it a critical touchpoint in the patient's overall journey," said Jason Zawodzinski, Senior Director of Communication Center Operations at Rochester Regional Health. "The quality of this first impression can shape a patient's entire experience with the healthcare system. An efficient, compassionate scheduling process not only boosts patient satisfaction but also reduces cancellations and ensures timely access to care."

Designed specifically for healthcare organizations of all sizes, Scheduling with Care delivers on identifying the best possible experience for your organization and then provides agents with the essential skills to deliver on it.

Skills range from genuinely demonstrating empathy, to managing difficult conversations and offering cross-care and up-care support. These skills come together to create a seamless, positive patient experience from the very first interaction.

"While many customer service training programs exist, none address the unique needs of healthcare scheduling," said Sharon Oatway, President and Chief Experience Officer at VereQuest. "We've analyzed thousands of patient-agent interactions to identify the most effective practices and developed a program that empowers healthcare organizations to quickly and affordably elevate their scheduling process, enhancing the patient experience."

The partnership between VereQuest and VoC is a testament to their shared commitment to improving patient care through human-centered service delivery. "In a time where automation and AI dominate the conversation, it's easy to overlook the value of genuine human interaction in healthcare," said Fran Horner, President at VoC Consulting. "The Scheduling with Care program reminds us that while technology is crucial, it's the compassion and empathy of a real person that can make all the difference in a patient's experience and well-being. This program ensures healthcare organizations maintain a personal touch at the most important point of contact."

About VoC



VoC Consulting is a healthcare group with 28 years of experience specializing in improving patient engagement and contact center operations. They transform contact centers into strategic hubs, orchestrate patient journeys, and enhance engagement using customer feedback to create a seamless experience for patients and physicians.

About VereQuest

VereQuest has been a trusted partner to leading organizations, helping them improve contact center agent performance and overall customer engagement since 2002.

With extensive experience in call center quality assurance and training program development, VereQuest delivers results that enhance service delivery and drive better customer experiences.

