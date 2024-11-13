ADIB Named World’s Safest Islamic Bank for 2024 by Global Finance and best Islamic bank in UAE and Egypt

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE; 13 November 2024: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic institution has been recognised as the world’s Safest Islamic bank for the third consecutive year by Global Finance Magazine’s for 2024. In addition, ADIB was awarded the Best Islamic Bank in the UAE and Egypt, underscoring its strong regional influence and exceptional performance. The bank also achieved the distinction of the Best Islamic Bank Globally for ESG, highlighting its commitment to sustainable and ethical finance.

The awards were presented during the 2024 annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington, DC. ADIB maintained its notable ranking as the world’s Safest Islamic Bank which indicates its solid financial position, efficient risk management, and advanced cybersecurity systems, backed by high ratings from leading agencies. These recognitions highlight ADIB’s ongoing delivery of innovative and safe Sharia-compliant products to its customers.

Commenting on the recognition, Mohamed Abdelbary, Group CEO of ADIB, stated: “We are honoured to be acknowledged once again by Global Finance as the world’s Safest Islamic Bank. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering a secure banking experience for our clients, supported by strong capital foundation and prudent risk management practices. We are also pleased to be named best Islamic financial institution in both UAE and Egypt recognising our ability to deliver record earnings in both countries while being unwavering in our support for customers, employees and the community. These recognitions also highlight our dedication to sustainable banking and our long-term commitment to enhancing our social and environmental impact. With a strong financial foundation and continued investment in sustainable finance and digital innovation, we are committed to setting new benchmarks in Islamic banking and contributing to a sustainable future for the UAE and beyond.”

In line with its 2035 vision and its commitment to digital advancement, ADIB has implemented an ambitious digital transformation strategy integrating artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies to further enhance Islamic banking solutions and grow new revenue streams. The bank continues to roll out new features on its mobile banking platform, which has attracted over 1 million digitally registered users. In line with this vision, ADIB recently launched ADIB Ventures to collaborate with technology firms and build an innovative fintech ecosystem.

ADIB’s recognition as the Global Winner for Best Islamic Bank in ESG highlights its leadership in sustainable finance and its commitment to long-term growth and financial stability. The bank continues to champion the region’s sustainable finance agenda, allocating financing to environmental and social projects as part of its Net Zero efforts. Additionally, ADIB’s initiatives play a significant role in supporting the UAE’s transition to a more sustainable economy, reinforcing its dedication to sustainable development.





