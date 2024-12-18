Vision International School Celebrates Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vision International School (VIS) commemorated Qatar National Day with a vibrant celebration that honored the nation's rich heritage, culture, and unity. Students and staff participated enthusiastically, donning traditional attire and the colors of the Qatari flag, creating an atmosphere filled with pride and festivity.

The day was marked by an array of activities that fostered community spirit and highlighted Qatar's cultural richness. Assemblies featured performances of national songs, celebrating the country's cultural identity and history. Competitions were held to showcase the talents and enthusiasm of the VIS community, while traditional games allowed students to connect with Qatar's heritage.

One of the day's highlights was the captivating Arda dance with swords, a powerful representation of Qatar's traditions. Camel and pony rides added excitement to the celebration, offering students and staff a unique cultural experience. Beautiful henna art was applied to girls, adding a traditional and artistic element to the festivities. Attendees also enjoyed a delectable selection of traditional food and sweets, bringing everyone together over shared culinary delights. The exchange of thoughtful giveaway gifts further reinforced the bonds within the VIS community.

This celebration was not just a tribute to Qatar's cultural heritage and values but also a testament to the unity and sense of belonging shared by the VIS community. It was a day filled with joy, pride, and deep appreciation for the nation's traditions.

On this special occasion, Vision International School congratulates Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the entire Qatari community.