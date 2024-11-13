Landslide in Madagascar results in deaths of 16 people

(MENAFN) A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday night when a boat traveling on the Tsiribihina River in western Madagascar was struck by a landslide, resulting in the deaths of 16 people. The incident took place at around midnight, as the boat, carrying 26 passengers, had stopped at a port along the river. The landslide struck the area unexpectedly, causing the immediate fatalities among the passengers.



The Madagascan Maritime, Port, and River Agency reported that, despite the severity of the event, 10 other passengers were rescued without injury. The boat had been en route between Belo sur Tsiribihina and Ankalalaobe, two towns in the Menabe region of western Madagascar. The agency released a statement providing details of the tragic incident.



The boat's journey, which was part of regular transportation in the region, was suddenly interrupted by the unexpected landslide, highlighting the risks that natural disasters pose to the safety of local river transport. The tragic loss of life has drawn attention to the vulnerabilities of passengers in the region, where transportation infrastructure can be affected by environmental hazards.



This incident underscores the need for enhanced safety measures and preparedness, especially in areas prone to natural disasters such as landslides. Authorities are likely to investigate the cause of the landslide and take further steps to prevent similar accidents in the future.

MENAFN13112024000045015839ID1108881609