Sabre Red Launchpadtm, Now Available To Travel Agencies Around The World

After a successful pilot phase leading to sales growth for launch partner

Internova Group, Sabre Red Launchpad

is now being rolled out for new and independent travel agents

Sabre Corporation

(NASDAQ: SABR ), a leading software and provider powering the global travel industry, is launching

Sabre Red LaunchpadTM

to simplify booking travel. Building on promising results from its pilot phase, the professional grade, user-friendly interface provides agents with easy access to AI-powered capabilities and multi-source content, without the need for deep Global Distribution System expertise.

Sabre Red Launchpad

supports air (traditional, New Distribution Capability, low-cost carrier), hotel and car content. Designed as an extension of Sabre's flagship interface Sabre Red 360TM, Sabre Red Launchpad eliminates the complexity of creating and managing travel reservations while introducing new consumer grade shopping experiences. By minimizing training time, Sabre Red Launchpad

empowers travel consultants to begin earning commissions faster by unlocking multi-source content available in Sabre's marketplace.

Launch partner Internova Travel Group released Internova SNAP, a custom version of Sabre Red Launchpad, to thousands of US-based advisors earlier this year. As of October, over 300 agencies and 13,000 advisors are now using SNAP, driving an increase in overall sales volume. SNAP also provides access to hotel and car content from Internova Travel Group company Travel Leaders Network (TLN), providing additional options for agents and their travelers.

Peter Vlitas, Executive Vice President, Partner Relations at Internova Travel Group, said, "We needed a solution for advisors who were not using a GDS but wanted to enhance client service and unlock new revenue opportunities. By collaborating closely with our extensive distribution team, Sabre developed this intuitive booking tool, empowering our agents to not only thrive in modern airline retailing but also make more money."

Kathy Morgan, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Distribution Experience, Sabre Travel Solutions, said, "By listening closely to our customers and analyzing changes in the travel landscape, we realized there were unmet needs in the market. Sabre Red Launchpad

addresses those needs, making it easier to tap into Sabre's extensive and multi-source travel content and generate revenue from day one. We're thrilled to now offer Sabre Red Launchpad

globally to support travel agency customers of all sizes."

Chinmai Sharma, Global Head – Lodging, Ground & Sea at Sabre Travel Solutions, said, "For lodging, Sabre Red Launchpad

utilizes machine learning to analyze property attributes, trip segmentation, and preferences to present the most relevant lodging options, boosting hotel attachment rates and offering personalized choices."

Meanwhile, early adopter 1000Mile Travel Group (1000MTG) worked closely with Sabre to create 1000Access with Sabre Red Launchpad

technology. 1000Access enables the group's independent travel advisors to search, shop and book, air, hotel, and car content all in one place complete with automated fulfillment.



Ben Ross, Co-Founder and CEO 1000MTG, said, " Within six months of soft launch, 40 percent of North American advisors were onboarded to 1000Access, collectively earning over $120,000USD in airline commissions-- and this is only the beginning. Our goal is to save our travel advisor's time whilst providing an avenue to make more money and not leave anything on the table. Because we found a solution for our network,

1000MTG has had vast interest from peers in the industry who face the same problem and want the same solution and have been awarded air fulfilment partner status with Global Luxury Network Virtuoso."

Morgan added, "Sabre Red Launchpad

is another proof point of Sabre's commitment to product innovation and customer collaboration that delivers value to suppliers and buyers of travel. We are demonstrating Sabre's innovation in action--in three months, we went from concept to working code. Collaboration is part of our DNA. Our innovation accelerates your progress."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. .

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business, and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

About 1000 Mile Travel Group -

