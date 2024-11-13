Brightspeed Special Holiday Offers: New Brightspeed Customers Get Three Months’ Free Fiber Internet Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brightspeed customers who switch to its fiber internet plans get one month free and a $100 reward card

Charlotte, N.C., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightspeed, one of the nation's largest fiber broadband builders focused on empowering more homes with ultrafast, reliable internet, announces the launch of its special holiday offers and referral rewards for existing and new Brightspeed customers.



New Brightspeed customers who choose 500 Mbps, 1 Gig or 2 Gig speed internet service plans are eligible for three months of free service - beginning with the first month of service.1

Current Brightspeed DSL service customers who upgrade to Brightspeed Fiber Internet service will receive one-month free service and a $100 reward card.2 Any Brightspeed customer who refers a new residential customer is eligible for a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard reward.3

“Since our company launched two years ago, we have lit up more than 1.5 million locations across 160 communities with access to Brightspeed Fiber Internet,” said Courtland Madock, president, Consumer Group at Brightspeed.“Now, we want to make our reliable, multi-gig-speed connectivity more affordable for families in time for peak holiday online shopping and streaming of movies, television shows and sporting events.”

American consumers expect to spend nearly $2,100 this holiday season according to a BofA Securities' holiday spending forecast. Now, Brightspeed is providing families a way to save money and ensure their multi-device home stays connected all season long with reliable, multi-gig-speed internet service.

Check Exclusive Brightspeed Fiber Internet Plans* + Availability

Customers have a variety of service options to choose from and decide what's right for their family, including:



The base Brightspeed fiber plan at 200 Mbps, which offers fast and reliable connection at an affordable cost. Holiday offers not available for this plan.

For more speed made for HD streaming and competitive gaming, the superfast 500 Mbps is best for anyone seeking a speed boost or larger households with a need for speed.

Brightspeed's most popular plan - the 1 Gig. This plan, with speeds up to 940 Mbps, is made for multiple high-bandwidth users, like households that need ultrafast speeds for streaming multiple HD videos, zoom meetings and avid gaming. Brightspeed's fastest plan yet - the 2 Gig. This plan is best for anyone seeking state-of-the-art connectivity that can handle dozens of devices at once.

Brightspeed ensures a smooth, hassle-free installation, backed by easy-to-understand billing and simple plans that make getting connected stress-free: no annual contracts, equipment costs, bundle requirements, data caps, or surprise fees.

To learn more about the holiday offers and whether Brightspeed Fiber Internet is available at their address, consumers can go to

1Limited availability and areas. Limited time offer for new fiber customers; subject to change. Applies to current base rate of select fiber plans only. Std rates apply after promotion period. Restrictions apply.

2Limited time offer; subject to change. Qualifying Brightspeed Fiber internet services only. Allow up to 72 hours post install. Card issued by Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC. Card terms and exp apply.

3Limited time offer; subj to change. Avail to current/new residential fiber customers of Brightspeed referring new, potential customers to Brightspeed for residential fiber internet service. Card issued by Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC. Card terms and exp apply.

*Autopay required. Speed based on wired connection. Wi-fi speeds may vary. Available Internet speeds may vary by address. Services are subject to all applicable service terms and conditions, subject to change. Services not available in all areas. Restrictions apply.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Our 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT: Gene Rodriguez Miller Brightspeed 9803761837 ...