(MENAFN) The Russian State Duma has passed a bill banning the adoption of Russian children by countries that allow gender reassignment procedures. The bill, which was introduced in July by Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and a group of lawmakers, passed with overwhelming support, with 411 out of 450 MPs in favor, and no opposition or abstentions. The legislation aims to protect children from potential gender reassignment in adopting countries, which could include both medical procedures like surgery and puberty blockers, as well as changes to gender identity.



Volodin emphasized the importance of safeguarding children from what he described as harmful practices in some foreign countries. If the bill is approved by the Federation Council and signed by the president, it would prevent the adoption of Russian children by countries with laws that allow gender transitions at various ages. The Duma chairman also highlighted that more than 100,000 Russian children have been adopted by foreigners since 1993, but he criticized Western policies regarding children, labeling them as “destructive.”



The bill targets ten European nations that allow gender reassignment without age restrictions, including Austria, Germany, and Iceland. In eight other countries, gender reassignment is allowed from specific ages, such as 12 in Spain and 16 in Belgium. Russia already restricts adoptions by US nationals and same-sex couples, following the 2013 Dima Yakovlev Law.



In addition to the adoption ban, the Duma also passed a law imposing fines of up to 5 million rubles ($51,000) for promoting "childfree" ideologies, aiming to protect traditional family values in Russia. Volodin stressed that the law targets the spread of harmful propaganda rather than personal lifestyle choices.

