(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemned recent comments by Israeli Finance Bezalel Smotrich, who reportedly advocated for the imposition of Israeli over the occupied West Bank within the coming year. The UAE of Foreign Affairs issued a statement rejecting Smotrich's remarks, denouncing any attempts to alter the status of Palestinian territories. The UAE emphasized that such provocative actions directly violate international resolutions and could lead to increased tensions, destabilizing the region further and hindering efforts to achieve peace.



The ministry stressed the critical importance of upholding regional and international initiatives designed to advance peace in the Middle East. It reiterated that any illegal practices that undermine the viability of a two-state solution must be immediately halted to facilitate the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. These actions, according to the UAE, further entrench the conflict and make peace more difficult to attain.



Furthermore, the UAE called on the international community to take swift action towards securing an immediate ceasefire in the region. The ministry urged all parties to work toward preventing further loss of life and avoiding the further deterioration of conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories. The UAE underscored that achieving a comprehensive and just peace requires international efforts to address the ongoing crisis and push for meaningful resolution.



The UAE's statement reflects its long-standing commitment to supporting Palestinian rights and its ongoing advocacy for a peaceful resolution based on internationally recognized agreements and the establishment of a Palestinian state. The call for a ceasefire underscores the urgency of ending the violence and ensuring stability in the region.

