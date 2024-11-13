(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Inner Mountain Foundation, a global community founded by Diane in 2023, also won a Bronze award for non-profit 'Organization of the Year'.

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2024

DHGATE Group Diane Wang has won a Silver Stevie® award in the "Women Helping Women in the or Non-Profit" category at the 21st annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The award recognizes Diane's many years of advocacy for women through involvement with high-profile government organizations as well as founding the APEC Women Connect and The Inner Mountain Foundation women's empowerment organizations.

DHGATE Group Founder Diane Wang Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Uplifting Women in Business

This honor marks the second time this year, the fifth time total and the third year running that Diane has won a Stevie® award. Just a few months ago, Diane had been named a Gold Stevie® "Woman of the Year" at the 21st Stevie® Annual International Business Awards for her efforts in global advocacy, digital inclusion and female empowerment.

Diane has also bagged three Silver Stevie® awards in the past for "Women Helping Women – Business", the "Best Female Entrepreneur in Business Services" and the "Best Female Entrepreneur in Asia, Australia or New Zealand".

The Inner Mountain Foundation, a dynamic and young global community founded by Diane, has been honored with a Bronze Stevie® Award for Organization of the Year in the Non-Profit category at the 21st Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. This esteemed recognition follows the Foundation's recent Bronze Stevie® Award at the 21st Annual International Business Awards in the same category, highlighting its rapid rise and impact in the global non-profit sector. Founded to empower individuals and communities, the Inner Mountain Foundation is proud to receive this recognition as it continues to drive positive change and foster community-building on an international scale.



The Inner Mountain Foundation is a global community dedicated to empowering women and like-minded individuals to move beyond limiting beliefs and achieve personal growth. By focusing on individuals and encouraging them to break through personal barriers, the Foundation fosters a ripple effect that inspires those around them-from families and teams to entire organizations-ultimately driving social transformation.

"I am deeply honored to receive this Silver Stevie® award and to see The Inner Mountain Foundation recognized with a Bronze award in our very first year," said Diane Wang. "Empowering women and equipping them to overcome internal barriers has been a lifelong commitment for me, and launching The Inner Mountain Foundation this year has marked a new chapter in that journey. Through our close-knit community, we're helping members dismantle self-doubt, discover their inner strengths, and create lasting personal transformation. I look forward to seeing this movement continue to grow, uplifting women around the world as they conquer their own inner mountains."

The Stevie® Awards have recognized the world's top business professionals since 2002. Their awards for Women in Business in particular are globally renowned as premier business awards for female entrepreneurs and executives. More than 200 judges from six judging committees assessed over 1,500 nominations from 36 different nations to choose the 2024 Women in Business award finalists based on the quality of their applications and the merit of their portfolios.

Dedication towards women's success in business leadership

The Inner Mountain Foundation stands out with a unique approach to empowerment and personal growth. First, Inner Mountain offers essential insights, skills, and resources tailored for entrepreneurs in e-commerce and social commerce, addressing a crucial demand in these industries. Additionally, the Foundation combines business challenges with personal development, encouraging individuals to access their most profound and lasting strengths. As a globally-minded community, Inner Mountain brings world-class standards, structure, and expertise, fostering a space where members can achieve both personal and professional transformation on an international scale.

The Foundation takes its name from Diane's personal 'Inner Mountain' philosophy of personal and professional development, which she expands upon in her book The Inner Mountain: Discover Your True Spirit, Strength, and Potential . The book was published on October 15 earlier this year by Forbes Books, the publishing imprint of Forbes business magazine, and is available now on Amazon and in major bookstores including Barnes & Noble and Target .



"The Inner Mountain is more than just a book-it's an invitation," Diane Wang said. "First, it's an invitation to pause, reflect, and embark on your own journey of self-discovery, to find your true self. Second, I invite you to join our community, where we can support one another and achieve more together than we ever could alone. And finally, it's an invitation to impact those around us; by lifting each other up, we can create a ripple effect that makes the world a better place," Diane said.

In addition to The Inner Mountain Foundation, Diane has been professionally involved in women's empowerment advocacy for many years. She is the founder of the international community for women digital entrepreneurs APEC Women Connect (AWC), which has trained over 100,000 female entrepreneurs and MSMEs since 2016. Together with DHgate and now The Inner Mountain Foundation, AWC co-hosts the annual APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition. Every year, the competition provides thousands of young female e-commerce entrepreneurs and influencers with the training and opportunities they need to upskill in social commerce.

The 5th APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition is currently ongoing and more information can be found on its community platform .

Diane also actively collaborates with a number of international organizations to advocate for women's digital inclusion and leadership opportunities. She is a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General's Business Advisory Group, Chair of the APEC Women Leadership Summit, a Chinese National Chapter member of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, a member of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), Co-Chair of the B20 Indonesia Women in Business Action Council, and Chair of 50 Cross-border E-Commerce Leaders in China.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2023, DHgate served more than 77 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.6 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate and follow @DHgate .

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation promotes the empowerment of women through education, community, and outreach. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. As a global foundation and women's empowerment community, we invest in impact-making educational resources that we seek to make as broadly accessible as possible. Our goal is to focus the work of the Inner Mountain on the soft skills training that we believe helps equip women to be their greatest, most empowered selves across their most wholly integrated life (connecting the self with work, family, community, and legacy).

For more information, please visit innermountain .

