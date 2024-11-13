French group calls on football players to boycott match with Israel

(MENAFN) A French group is leading an intense campaign urging French players to boycott this Thursday's France-Israel match in Paris. The group, EuroPalestine, published an article on Monday condemning the match as a "France-Genocide match" and urging players to consider the ethical implications of participating in such an event. The group argues that players, who are seen as ambassadors of France and role models for millions, hold significant influence beyond the football field.



The campaign has been mobilized through videos addressing the footballers directly, highlighting their global status and the potential impact of their actions. EuroPalestine emphasizes the tragic and unjust plight of the Palestinian people, urging the players to stand against what it calls a campaign of "blockade, bombings, massacres, famine, torture, rapes, and genocide." The group asserts that the players have an opportunity to use their platform to speak out against these atrocities.



Drawing comparisons to sports icons like Muhammad Ali, Arthur Ashe, and Cathy Freeman, the campaign encourages the players to follow in the footsteps of those who used their fame to fight for justice and human rights. These figures are remembered not only for their athletic achievements but for their commitment to standing up for the oppressed. EuroPalestine is calling on the French players to seize this "privileged and historic opportunity" to refuse to play, thus making a public statement against what they view as the violence and injustices committed by a "colonial and genocidal state."



The group's campaign is part of a larger global movement that seeks to pressure individuals and organizations to take a stand against perceived injustice. By urging the players to boycott the match, EuroPalestine aims to draw attention to the situation in Palestine and calls for greater accountability for those involved in the ongoing conflict.



