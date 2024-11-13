Netanyahu claims that Israeli press practices ‘witch hunt’

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has slammed the country's for conducting an “organized witch hunt” against his government, following a series of reports alleging criminal activities by his staff. Netanyahu dismissed the allegations as “fake news” and a "wild attack" designed to undermine the nation's leadership during the ongoing conflict. His comments came after a report by Israel's national broadcaster Kan, which claimed that Netanyahu's chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, blackmailed an Israeli Defense Forces officer to gain access to and potentially alter sensitive documents related to the Gaza war. Braverman has denied the accusation.



The allegations are part of multiple investigations involving Netanyahu's office, including one into the suspected tampering of classified minutes from meetings with his former military secretary, and another involving a leak of sensitive intelligence to foreign media. These cases suggest a potential pattern of manipulation to create a narrative benefiting Netanyahu, though no direct evidence has linked him to the alleged activities. Netanyahu’s legal team has also sought to delay his testimony in an ongoing corruption case.

