Avtar Awards IBM Leader The 2024 Male Ally Legacy Award And Bosch Limited The Social Excellence Award

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Avtar Group, India's pioneers in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Consulting, announced the winners of the 2024 Avtar & Seramount Social Excellence Award and Male Ally Legacy Awards (MALA). The Awards were announced in Chennai at the eighth edition of Avtar and Seramount Best of the Best 2024, India's most respected conference on DEI.

The Best of the Best is an annual DEI conference conducted by Avtar Group, India's leading Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) solutions firm. The Best Practices of the Best Conference (BOB) is a celebration of the winners of the 2024 Avtar & Seramount Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI), Male Ally Legacy Award (Men championing gender inclusion) and Social Excellence Award towards enabling social inclusion

The Male Ally Legacy Award celebrates male allies who have spearheaded change in the mindsets and attitudes towards women at the workplace. Meanwhile, the Avtar & Seramount Social Excellence Award for is a recognition programme to identify and celebrate the most impactful social impact initiative amongst applicant companies. This award was conferred upon, Bosch Limited for their Employment linked Short Term Skilling Programs for the underprivileged.

Themed at #PrismOfDiversity, the eighth successive edition of The Best Practices of the Best Conference (BOB) 2024 brought forth conversations on how the convergent DEI becomes a powerful tool for fostering innovation, nurturing creativity and enhancing employee experience.

Ms Halima Holland, British Deputy High Commissioner for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, who was present at the conference as the chief guest, said,“Equality is at the heart of everything we do as the UK government and our commitment to empowering women and girls remains steadfast. I am delighted to learn about the pioneering work of Avtar and Seramount in fostering an inclusive and diverse corporate culture and congratulate all the companies who are moving the needle with respect to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”

Speaking at the conference, Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder – President, Avtar Group, said, "At the core of lasting change is the commitment to equity by all. Today, we celebrate our male allies - those who champion the voices, ambitions, and growth of women not as an obligation, but as a core belief. The Male Ally Legacy Award honors those who understand that equity benefits everyone, leaving a legacy of inclusive progress. MALA is a call to action, urging leaders across the globe to recognize their role in building a culture where allyship is more than an initiative; it is a way of being.”

“We are delighted to shine the spotlight on organizations that are committed to creating social impact and enabling social inclusion. Through comprehensive programs towards skilling and livelihood creation for the marginalized segments of the society, these organizations are role-models that foster inclusive growth.” Dr. Saundarya added.

The two-day conference had over 40 speakers from different walks of life deliberating over key challenges, solutions in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion journey of achieving equitable workplaces.

2024 Avtar & Seramount Social Excellence Award - Winner

.Bosch Limited

2024 Avtar & Seramount Social Excellence Award - Choice of Jury Winners (Company names listed alphabetically)

.PwC in India

.Tech Mahindra Limited

2024 Male Ally Legacy Awards (MALA) - Winner

.Amit Sharma, Managing Partner - Global Delivery, IBM Consulting

2024 Male Ally Legacy Awards (MALA) - Choice of Jury Winners (Listed alphabetically as per company names)

.Jignesh Bhate, Chief Executive, Molecular Connections Private Limited

.Milind Nerurkar, Managing Director, Citibank

Appendix:

Social Excellence Award

Title Winner: Bosch Limited

Project: Employment linked Short Term Training Programs

Through BRIDGE - Bosch's Response to India's Development & Growth through Employability Enhancement – several young people have gained industry-relevant skills and making them employable. The program combines classroom instruction in soft skills and life skills with hands-on, on-the-job training (OJT). Focusing on promoting quality education through Teachers, the BRIDGE Foundation program aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, training educators in innovative and experiential teaching methods to improve student learning outcomes in government schools.

Choice of Jury award: PwC in India

Project: Community Inclusive Education

"Inclusive Education Project” is implemented in a rural community in the border between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to support children and persons with disabilities. The impact of the 'Inclusive education' program for disability are measured through key indicators that assess the enrollment and retention rate, accessibility and infrastructure, teacher training and support, curriculum adaptation, student participation and achievement, parent and community involvement, social inclusion and peer relationships, transition to higher education or employment, community-based inclusive health referrals, therapy services, provision of assistive devices, and accessing social security benefit programs.

Choice of Jury award: Tech Mahindra Limited

Project: SMART (Skills for Market Training) program by Tech Mahindra Foundation

Tech Mahindra Foundation works in Education, Employability and Disability with a vision to bring 'Empowerment through Education.'

