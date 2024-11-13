Western nations express antagonism of UN motion condemning Nazism

(MENAFN) A total of 54 countries, primarily from the West, opposed a Russia-led resolution at the United Nations condemning Nazism in a vote held on Monday. Nations such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Australia, Austria, Greece, Italy, Poland, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine rejected the motion. Despite their opposition, the resolution passed the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, receiving support from 116 countries, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, Brazil, China, Cuba, and Syria, with 11 countries abstaining.



The resolution, titled “Combating the Glorification of Nazism, Neo-Nazism, and Other Practices That Contribute to Fueling Contemporary Forms of Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia, and Related Intolerance,” was presented annually by Russia since 2005. Grigory Lukyantsev, head of Russia's Multilateral Cooperation on Human Rights Department, emphasized before the vote that the resolution's adoption was a moral duty to honor those who sacrificed their lives for peace during World War II. He described any opposition as a disrespect to those who fought against National Socialism.



The resolution condemns the glorification and propaganda of Nazism, supports historical accuracy, and calls for measures to prevent the denial of war crimes. It also urges educational reforms to combat materials that promote racism, hatred, and violence based on ethnicity, nationality, or religion. This year, Russia’s motion was co-sponsored by countries like Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba, South Africa, and others.

