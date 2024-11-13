Trump ally proposes substitute to Russia sanctions

(MENAFN) Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, suggested that Trump’s approach to international issues, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict, would prioritize building "personal relationships" with key global leaders, rather than immediately resorting to sanctions or force. Speaking to the *Wall Street Journal*, Kellogg, who is considered a potential senior figure in the incoming administration, emphasized that Trump's strategy would focus on first. He argued that although sanctions and military force remain options, they would not be Trump's preferred methods for addressing global problems.



Kellogg's comments reflect Trump's past approach during his first term, when he imposed tougher sanctions on Russia than his predecessor, Barack Obama, and pulled the US out of several major security treaties. Throughout his campaign, Trump vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict "within 24 hours" of taking office, though details on how he would achieve this remain unclear. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed Trump's promise as an exaggeration, stating that any efforts toward peace would be an improvement over previous US policies.

