Metasight Diagnostics Raises $8M In Over-Subscribed Series A Funding Round

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funds will be used to further develop & commercialize portfolio of proprietary and robust screening and diagnostic products targeting major markets

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaSight Diagnostics , a company developing multi-omics screening and diagnostic products for several chronic and acute diseases, today announced the closing of an $8 million oversubscribed Series A financing round. New investors include aMoon Growth II Fund, Saban Ventures , ARC Ventures and Alumni Ventures . Along with the continued support of existing shareholders, including aMoon's early-stage fund, aMoon Velocity, this investment enables MetaSight to advance its existing programs into FDA trials as well as expand its portfolio of diagnostic products.

"MetaSight's unique prospective discovery and development methods provide an unbiased, comprehensive approach to identifying multi-omics diagnostic signatures," said Prof. Tomer Shlomi, MetaSight's Founder and CEO. "With the capacity to integrate multi-omics data at a population scale, we're accelerating the timeline from biomarker discovery to effective diagnostics while reducing development risks."

Originating at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology – and founded in 2021, MetaSight is positioned at the forefront of discovery and development of early-stage screening and diagnosis of diseases such as colorectal cancer (CRC) and Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Leveraging the world's largest dataset of analyzed serum samples linked to continuously updated individual longitudinal electronic medical records, MetaSight has developed a high throughput, sensitive and affordable, mass spectrometry-based diagnostics discovery engine with shorter turnaround times and lower costs than other methods available today.

"Our confidence in MetaSight's innovative approach to diagnostics development and its potential to reshape the future of healthcare drives our investment," said Dr. Tomer Berkovitz, Managing Partner at aMoon, and new addition to the company's board of directors. "This commitment reflects our longstanding support of Israel's vibrant HealthTech sector, to which aMoon funds have proudly invested over $300 million to date in 19 Israeli companies. We are committed to continue fostering Israeli innovation as it leads breakthroughs in global healthcare."

The company is currently in discussions with multiple strategic players regarding its lead programs MASH and CRC and is planning to make its tests available in selected markets in 2025.

MetaSight is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, and will use the Series A funding to further develop its pipeline and engage in additional strategic partnerships.

About MetaSight Diagnostics

MetaSight Diagnostics, a health technology company, is on a mission to create affordable and precise liquid biopsy diagnostics for early detection of a variety of chronic and acute diseases, utilizing proprietary, cost-effective mass spectrometry technologies (metabolomics, lipidomics and proteomics). The company has created the world's largest and most comprehensive serum metabolomics dataset linked with Electronic Health Records. This unprecedented platform is used by MetaSight's team of experts in analytical chemistry, AI, and medicine to develop and commercialize diagnostic products to improve human health. Visit to learn more.

CONTACT: Contact: ...