Many settlers see themselves as part of "enlightened occupation"

(MENAFN) Several years ago, I interviewed Elekim Ha'atsni, a leader of settlers in Hebron, during a time when the settlement movement was viewed with a sense of idealism. Many settlers, including Ha'atsni, saw themselves as part of an "enlightened occupation," imagining a future where Jews and Arabs could coexist peacefully. A lawyer by trade, Ha'atsni offered aid to Palestinians and developed a fondness for Hebron’s local markets. When I asked him if he ever dreamed of living in a peaceful, distant place, perhaps in Europe, he responded resolutely, “Istanbul at most.” His response lingered in my mind as I watched footage this week of violence in Amsterdam. It seemed that places like Istanbul and classical Europe, once symbols of refuge, had lost their allure.



The situation can be summed up in simple terms: the longer Israel remains entrenched in Gaza and southern Lebanon, the more images of displaced civilians and destroyed homes flood international media, further isolating the country. The attack in Amsterdam is just one part of a broader campaign against Israel, one that is gradually undermining its global image, economy, scientific advancement, and the safety of Jews worldwide—particularly those who publicly identify as Jewish. This campaign, while partly organized, also grows spontaneously, fueled by activism. As Russia faces widespread governmental boycotts, Israel is also encountering increasing resistance, with activists advocating for a global boycott, which in some cases is gaining traction with governments.



The story I’m about to recount highlights how such campaigns are mobilized, starting with an event involving a merchant ship named *Catherine*.



The tale begins in July in the Vietnamese port of Haiphong, where 8 tons of RDX, an explosive compound used in Israel's arms industry, were loaded onto the *Catherine*. The Vietnamese communist government was involved in this shipment. The *Catherine*’s journey was planned to sail around Africa, likely in an effort to bypass a Houthi blockade in the Red Sea. The details of this shipment were widely shared across social media, including by Madison Bannon, an American activist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who is involved in the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement.

