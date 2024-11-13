Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association Announces New Executive Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Pat Warpinski, President, CAMBACABLE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Daryl McNutt as their new Executive Director. With exceptional expertise in business growth and strategy, Daryl is poised to lead CAMBA into its next phase of development.CAMBA develops and manages the premier off-road mountain bike trails in Northern Wisconsin, covering over 130 miles of trails and hundreds of miles of gravel routes. Additionally, CAMBA grooms over 70 miles of trails specifically for winter fat bike riding."The CAMBA Board of Directors is delighted to announce Daryl McNutt as your new Executive Director. Daryl's exceptional business knowledge and strategy expertise make him an ideal choice to lead CAMBA to its next level," said CAMBA Board President Dr. Pat Warpinski. "The Board and members recognize and thank outgoing Executive Director Bert Jackson for her leadership, commitment, and passion for CAMBA during her 2 1⁄2 years as CAMBA Executive Director. We wish her well in her next life adventure."CAMBA was established in 1992 by a dedicated group of volunteers, including local cyclists, business owners, the US Forest Service, and the Cable Chamber of Commerce. Their vision is to become the premier off-road riding destination in the upper Midwest, focused on building community and driving economic growth through an exceptional trail system.The CAMBA trails are set amidst the stunning Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest and Sawyer County Forest, encompassing nearly a million acres ideal for gravel, mountain, and fat biking. Trailheads are conveniently located in the classic Northern Wisconsin towns of Bayfield, Cable, Hayward, Namakagon, and Seeley."As a lifelong cyclist, my passion for the sport was ignited when I had the incredible opportunity to meet Greg Lemond at my first Chequamegon 40 Race in the early '90s. Growing up in the Hayward, Seeley, and Cable areas, I spent countless hours hunting, riding, and skiing through the landscapes that are now home to some of the finest riding trails in the country. I am looking forward to an exciting future with CAMBA, and can't wait to work with the local communities and my fellow riders to expand and enhance our trail systems." said new Executive Director Daryl McNutt.CAMBA takes great pride in its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable trail development. The organization is dedicated to designing trails that can withstand years of frequent use while minimizing erosion risks. Local cycling enthusiasts have played a pivotal role in crafting the CAMBA trail system, thoughtfully mapping out various trails and gravel routes to ensure accessibility for everyone.All newly constructed trails adhere to the highest standards, reflecting the best practices recommended by the International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA). Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt non-profit organization.

