Cisdem Video Converter For Mac V8 Adds New Features And Elevates Performance

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cisdem is pleased to announce the release of Cisdem Converter for Mac V8, a major update with new features and enhanced performance. A standalone video compressor and video editor component has been added, and the video conversion/video download/DVD ripping modules have also been upgraded to cover more needs.

“This is the biggest update to Cisdem Video Converter for Mac this year. We've fully optimized video decoding and transcoding for faster speeds and wider format support. Some expected new features are now available in the new version, including ripping Blu-ray Discs, downloading live streams, private videos and subtitles. And the newly added video compressor lets users easily reduce file size without compromising quality,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem's project manager.

“Cisdem Video Converter aims to provide an all-in-one video conversion solution for all users. We take user feedback very seriously and will continue to optimize the product to deliver better user experience,” he added.



What's New and Improved in Version 8.1.1?

1.Newly added Blu-ray ripper, video compressor and video editor components

2.Upgraded video downloader, now support downloading live streams, videos requiring login and external subtitles download.

3.New output formats added, including M2TS, MXF, SWF, and more

4.Optimized user interface and menu options

5.Enhanced conversion speed and stability

6.Fixed known bugs



Main Features of Cisdem Video Converter for Mac

1. Enhanced Video and Audio Conversion

Cisdem Video Converter enables users to convert video and audio to any format, including popular formats and codes such as MP4, MOV, HEVC, H.264, ALAC, M4A, etc. The new version is fully compatible with the latest devices like iPhone 15/16, PS5, Apple TV 3rd generation and more. It also allows you to save custom output presets and recent options for reuse.

2. Powerful Blu-ray and DVD Ripping

Cisdem Video Converter can convert commercial Blu-ray & DVD discs to popular formats in original quality. Users can keep desired audio and subtitles tracks in the disc and preview all titles with the built-in BD/DVD player.

3. Universal Video Downloader

With Cisdem Video Converter, users can download streaming videos from numerous websites and platforms for offline enjoyment. The new version can download videos with subtitles, save Live streams like YouTube and Twitch live, and download private videos with cookies access.

4. Smart Video Compression

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac V8 integrates a video compression module that allows users to achieve significant file size reduction with minimal quality loss. Users can compress video and audio by setting compression percentage and adjusting advanced parameters, preparing videos for faster sharing and uploading over the Internet.

5. Simple Video and Audio Editing

Cisdem Video Converter provides a built-in video editor to trim, merge, crop, rotate videos, apply effects, add subtitles and watermarks. The new version now supports video cropping in any aspect ratio, chapter marking, and applying effects to all files. Audio fade-in and fade-out effects have also been optimized.

6. Bulk Processing

You can batch convert, compress, download, and edit videos with Cisdem Video Converter, saving valuable time with high efficiency. Version 8.1.1 allows you to turn hardware acceleration on and off as needed.



Price and Availability

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac version 8.1.1 can be downloaded and purchased from its official website Purchase options include an annual license for $ 49.99 and a lifetime license for $69.99, with free lifetime upgrades included.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a well-known software company focused on developing multimedia, PDF, data recovery and utility tools for computer and mobile platforms. It has been dedicated to providing high performance software and considerate customer service since its establishment. Visit for more details.

