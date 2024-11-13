Israeli Occupation Strike Kills Eight In Lebanon
11/13/2024 5:08:56 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- An Israeli Occupation airstrike on Wednesday killed eight people in Aramoun village, Aley district of Mount Lebanon, according to local media reports.
The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the strike targeted a residential building damaging several stories, and added that search and rescue efforts are underway.
The Israeli occupation launched strikes earlier today on southern areas of the capital, Beirut.
Since September 23, Lebanon has been suffering from violent air strikes causing large losses in lives and property and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of residents. (end)
