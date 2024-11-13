Qatar Chamber Explores Cooperation With Portuguese Trade And Investment Agency
11/13/2024 4:45:27 AM
DOHA: First Vice Chairman of the Qatar Chamber Mohammed bin Twar Al Kuwari, met yesterday at the Chamber's headquarters, with the representative of the Portuguese Trade and investment Agency Manuel Couto Miranda.
Also present at the meeting Ambassador of the Republic of Portugal to the State of Qatar, H E Paulo Neves Pocinho.
The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two parties, focusing on the investment climate in both Qatar and Portugal, available investment opportunities, and the potential for boosting mutual investments. Discussions also explored the establishment of joint ventures between Qatari and Portuguese business owners, either in Qatar or Portugal, as well as ways to develop bilateral trade between them.
Furthermore, the meeting reviewed the possibility of organizing reciprocal visits for Qatari and Portuguese business delegations to gain a broader understanding of available investment and trade opportunities and to enhance cooperation between the business sectors of both countries.
