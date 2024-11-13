IEC Telecom To Unveil Flexible Starlink Solutions For Yacht Owners At Metstrade 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Starlink_OneGate_product

Gwenaël Lohéac, President Europe and Africa at IEC Telecom

Seamless connectivity at sea with IEC Telecom's Starlink solutions

IEC showcase maritime connectivity solutions at Metstrade 2024, highlighting transformative impact that LEO services like Starlink will have on sector

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the yachting in Western Europe experiences significant growth, projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2030, IEC Telecom will showcase its cutting-edge maritime connectivity solutions at Metstrade 2024, highlighting the transformative impact that Low Earth Orbit (LEO) services like Starlink will have on the sector.

Maritime communication has been transformed, with Starlink disrupting traditional connectivity norms. In the Future of Maritime Connectivity Report 2024, to which IEC Telecom had a chance to contribute, Valour Consultancy estimates that by 2033 over 12,800 vessels will adopt the service. This growth surpasses the deployment of GEO VSAT systems, reflecting a shift toward more accessible and cost-effective LEO solutions. The appeal is clear: lower equipment costs, ease of installation, and a significant reduction in cellular data expenses-some service providers have seen an 80% decrease in costs since Starlink Maritime's launch.

In response to shifting market dynamics, IEC Telecom has developed a versatile solution designed to provide yacht owners with maximum flexibility, particularly as Starlink is expected to restructure its offerings to two packages, 50GB and 500GB, starting in February 2025. IEC Telecom's network management ecosystem enables vessels to benefit from customized airtime packages tailored to their specific requirements.

“IEC Telecom's philosophy centers on customer-centric solutions,” said Gwenaël Lohéac, President Europe and Africa at IEC Telecom.“With over 400 yachts equipped with our Starlink-based solutions, IEC Telecom gains first-hand insight into the latest market developments. As the yachting industry booms with rising demand for luxury marine tourism and increased spending by high-net-worth individuals, we've introduced flexible connectivity packages that meet diverse needs-from small leisure boats to superyachts. In addition, we have expanded a range of our value-added services to ensure business continuity and advanced network management on board. We're excited to introduce our comprehensive portfolio at Metstrade.”

Beyond flexible pricing, IEC Telecom's advanced systems provide real-time visibility over traffic consumption and optimize each Mb performance with features like credit rollover. Automated notifications alert customers to unusual usage patterns, preventing unauthorized connections and potential losses. IEC Telecom's 360 Starlink portfolio includes L-band backup and a suite of value-added services, known as OneGate Value-adds, ensuring business continuity and high-quality service even when primary connections are unavailable.

IEC Telecom's network management solutions elevate the onboard leisure experience, offering everything from live concert streaming to individual VoIP calls. The Starlink portfolio provides yacht owners with seamless, home-like connectivity, whether cruising or anchored and allows for easy network adjustments via IEC Telecom's proprietary OptiView portal. Designed for ultimate flexibility, these solutions come with an advanced guest voucher system that enables on-demand connectivity, with vouchers generated directly on board.

IEC Telecom will present its new flexible connectivity solutions portfolio for the first time at Metstrade in Amsterdam from November 19 to 21 at stand number 11.402.

About IEC Telecom Group:

IEC Telecom Group is an international satellite service operator with nearly three decades of engineering expertise in voice and data services. The brand's portfolio includes a wide range of satellite products, LEO/GEO/LTE solutions, and value-added services. The Group is on a mission to spread digitalisation at sea for all vessel types. With an in-house network engineering team, IEC Telecom designs bespoke connectivity solutions for projects of any complexity. In addition, with global stock management, the company delivers worldwide. IEC Telecom has offices across nine countries: France, UAE, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Indonesia, and Mallorca. For more information, see .

Fatma Sherpa

Sherpa Communications

+971 55 475 1905

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.