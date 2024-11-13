EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor wins contracts for two solar park projects in French tender process

Energiekontor wins contracts for two solar park projects in French tender process Bremen, 13 November 2024 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has successfully taken part in a French tender process and has been awarded a fixed energy price for two solar park projects in the Occitania region of south-east France.











As part of the French tendering procedure for ground-mounted photovoltaic systems (PPE2 Sol P6), the French Energy Regulatory Commission (Commission de régulation de l'énergie, CRE) has awarded the two French solar park projects Rignac (EKF Parc Solaire Dongay) and Lachapelle-Auzac (EKF Parc Solaire Le Batut) with a generation capacity of around 17 and 24 megawatt peak respectively. The tariff set for the electricity generated has a term of 20 years. The strike price is indexed annually for inflation. The two projects are the first projects to be approved for construction in France, for which Energiekontor has now also successfully participated in the French tendering procedure, and which are to be added to Energiekontor's own portfolio upon commissioning. “We congratulate our French team on this success! After receiving building permits for the two French solar park projects at the beginning of this year, we are now also pleased to have been awarded the contracts for these projects in this year's tender process. These milestones show that our long, hard work in the tough French market are beginning to bear fruit. If everything goes as expected, we will be able to achieve the first two financial closes in France as early as the first quarter of 2025”, says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG. About Energiekontor AG For over 30 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a nominal power of almost 400 megawatts in its own portfolio. Around 220 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies. Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States. Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising over 160 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of about 1.4 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.0 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the first half of 2024 (11.0 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies. Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX and the TecDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets. Contact Julia Pschribülla

