Türkiye’s BIST 100 opens Wednesday’s session with losses

(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark stock opened Wednesday at 9,196.02 points, marking a 0.33 percent decline, or a drop of 30.84 points, from the previous day's close. This decrease follows a similar downward trend on Tuesday, when Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell by 0.55 percent, closing at 9,226.86 points. Despite the dip, the daily transaction volume on Borsa Istanbul reached 85 billion liras (approximately USD2.46 billion), indicating continued market activity.



As of 9:58 a.m. (0658 GMT) on Wednesday, the for the US dollar to the Turkish lira (USD/TRY) was 34.3847, while the euro to the lira (EUR/TRY) stood at 36.4946. The British pound was trading at 43.8174 liras, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in the value of the Turkish lira against major currencies.



In the commodities market, the price of gold remained steady at USD2,611.20 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was priced at around USD72.04 per barrel. These figures suggest stability in the precious metals and oil markets, despite the broader economic challenges reflected in the Turkish stock and currency markets.



Overall, the opening of Wednesday's trading session continued the trend of modest declines seen earlier, with market participants closely monitoring currency fluctuations and commodity prices as indicators of the country's economic outlook.

MENAFN13112024000045015839ID1108880311