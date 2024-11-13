National Team Gears Up For Showdown With Iraq

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 13 (Petra) - The national team is set to take on Iraq Thursday evening at 7:15 PM at the Jidhe Alnakhla in Basra. This match is crucial as it forms part of the fifth round of Group B in the final stage of the 2026 qualifiers.The team departed from Amman earlier Wednesday and will conduct their final training session at the match venue tonight. Currently, they sit in second place in their group, sharing 7 points with Iraq but trailing on goal difference.South Korea leads the group with 10 points, while Oman and Kuwait are at 3 points each, and Palestine is in last place with 2 points.As a reminder, the qualification process features three groups of six teams each, with the top two from each group earning a spot in the World Cup, while teams in third and fourth place will move on to the next round of qualifiers.