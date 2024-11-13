New Order For Alfa Laval To Unlock Potential Of Biofuels In Aviation

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driving the global transition towards

biofuels, Alfa Laval has secured two contracts worth 350 million

SEK to cutting-edge HVO pre-treatment to Europe's largest biofuel facility. The facility, a joint venture between Cepsa Bioenergia San Roque S.L. (CSBR), and Bio-Oils Energy, part of the Apical Group, will produce 500,000 tonnes of sustainable (SAF) and diesel annually, addressing the growing demand for cleaner, renewable energy sources.

Biofuels are crucial in the decarbonization of our societies, providing a low-carbon solution for existing technologies. In the transportation sector, they play a significant role in the shift towards net-zero emissions. However, the current demand for biofuels far exceeds the available supply, highlighting the need for increased production and innovation to meet this growing need.

"The biggest challenge in the

biofuel industry is to triple the capacity by 2030. The volume increase is essential, and we are excited for Alfa Laval to play an important role in this transition," says Sammy Hulpiau, President, Food & Water Division. "The trust placed in us by CBSR ensures that Alfa Laval significantly contributes to the necessary increase of biofuels in aviation, and the transformation of the entire industry."

Alfa Laval's Food & Water Division will supply two different pre-treatment units to CBSR's 1.2-billion-euro project. The construction of the plant is an important step on the journey towards decarbonizing the global transportation sector and will double CBSR's total renewable fuels production capacity to one million tonnes a year. The plant is designed to emit 75 percent less CO2 than a traditional biofuel plant.

The facility, planned to be up and running during 2026, is currently under construction in Huelva, Spain.

Did you know...

that road travel, flights, and shipping account for nearly a quarter of the world's greenhouse gas emissions? Biofuels offer a promising solution to keeping transportation efficient while reducing emissions.

