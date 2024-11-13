(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrate a Festive Season Like No Other at InterContinental Phuket Resort

THAILAND, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This holiday season, InterContinental Phuket Resort - a 2 MICHELIN Key property, invites guests to experience a truly enchanting and unforgettable celebration set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kamala Beach. Our Festive 2024 Celebrations combine luxury, gourmet dining, and heartfelt moments to create the perfect destination for families, couples, and friends seeking to make the most of the season's magic.From exquisite Christmas dinners to lively New Year's Eve celebrations, the resort's Garden of Devas comes alive with festive charm, welcoming you to share in the joy and sparkle of the holiday season. Book early and take advantage of our exclusive Early Bird offer to ensure your spot at one of Phuket's most sought-after events of the year.A Season of Splendid FestivitiesInterContinental Phuket Resort has crafted a bespoke series of festive events to ensure every moment of your holiday is filled with joy, indulgence, and celebration. From Christmas Eve dinners to New Year's Day brunches, every culinary experience has been designed to delight the senses. Our world-class restaurants will feature seasonal menus crafted by talented chefs, each offering a unique dining experience.Festive Highlights:Christmas Eve Dinner – Experience a variety of gourmet delights at our signature restaurants. Choose from:.Hom Restaurant with an innovative festive menu..Pinto Restaurant, offering a vibrant international buffet..Jaras Restaurant, offering a sustainably sourced Southern Thai tasting menu. This unique dining experience at our Michelin Green Star candidate restaurant integrates hyper-local ingredients and sustainable practices, reflecting our commitment to responsible dining..333 At The Beach, featuring a special à la carte menu with stunning ocean views.Christmas Day Brunch – Indulge in a luxurious brunch at Jaras Restaurant, where the festive spirit meets sustainable luxury. Enjoy a curated signature gourmet brunch that elevates the dining experience with a focus on premium local ingredients, paired with free-flow champagne and artisan cocktails. For a more relaxed option, head to 333 At The Beach for a casual yet indulgent brunch buffet with breathtaking oceanfront views.New Year's Eve Celebration – Ring in 2025 with a spectacular beachfront event, complete with a lavish shared dining menu, live performances, and breathtaking fireworks. For those seeking a more intimate setting, indulge in the 10 Moments menu at Hom Restaurant, or savor à la carte favorites at Pinto and 333 At The Beach.New Year's Day Brunch – Continue the celebrations with a luxurious New Year's Day brunch at Jaras Restaurant, a perfect way to start 2025 surrounded by family, friends, and indulgent culinary creations.Early Bird Special Offers – Book Now to Secure Your SpotTo add even more sparkle to your holidays, InterContinental Phuket Resort is delighted to offer an exclusive Early Bird discount for those who book and pay before 30 November 2024. Enjoy a 10% discount on all festive events. This discount ensures that our valued guests can enjoy these unforgettable moments at an exceptional value. With limited seats available, early booking is highly recommended.A Festive Experience Beyond DiningIn addition to our culinary offerings, the resort will be hosting a series of exclusive activities throughout December. Whether it's our Festive Afternoon Tea at Devas' Lounge, the enchanting CSR & Sustainability Activities, or thrilling Festive Excursions, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Children will be entertained with Planet Trekkers Activities, designed to inspire creativity and joy throughout the festive period.For those looking to rejuvenate during the holidays, indulge in the Sati Spa Festive Package, a bespoke wellness retreat designed to help you unwind and revitalize as you embrace the festive spirit.Celebrate in Phuket's Most Luxurious SettingNestled between the emerald waves of the Andaman Sea and the lush green hills of Kamala, InterContinental Phuket Resort offers an unparalleled setting for an unforgettable festive celebration. 