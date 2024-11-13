Pip Pros Launches Cutting-Edge On-Site Furniture Refinishing Service To Minimize Hotel Disruptions

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Efficient and Eco-Friendly Solutions for Hotel Furniture Renovation.

Oregon, US, 13th November 2024, Pip Pros is proud to announce the launch of its innovative on-site furniture refinishing service, designed to minimize disruptions in hotels during renovations. This cutting-edge approach allows hotels to maintain operations and guest satisfaction while refreshing their furniture.







In today's hospitality industry, ensuring a seamless guest experience is paramount, especially during renovation projects. Pip Pros recognizes the challenges that come with traditional furniture refinishing, which often requires the removal of furniture from guest rooms, causing unnecessary disruption and downtime. Their new service tackles these issues head-on, utilizing industry-leading spray finishing techniques to perform refinishing work directly in hotel rooms, eliminating the need for costly furniture removal.

“We are excited to introduce our on-site furniture refinishing service,” says Louis Jensen, Founder of Pip Pros.“Our commitment to sustainability and efficiency means that we can provide top-notch refinishing without disrupting hotel operations or inconveniencing guests. This innovative solution not only saves time and costs but also supports a healthier indoor environment.”

Pip Pros specializes in using eco-friendly, GreenGuard certified finishes for all refinishing projects. This commitment to sustainability ensures that their work not only meets but exceeds industry standards while minimizing the environmental impact. With nearly four decades of experience in furniture finishing and manufacturing, Pip Pros has established a solid reputation for quality and dependability, serving leading hospitality brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and IHG.

The benefits of Pip Pros' on-site furniture refinishing service include:



Minimized Disruption: The ability to refinish furniture without removing it from guest rooms, ensuring a seamless experience for guests and staff.

Cost Efficiency: Reducing the need for extensive downtime and labor costs associated with furniture removal and reinstallation.

Eco-Friendly Solutions: Commitment to using sustainable materials and techniques that promote a healthier indoor environment. Expertise and Experience: A skilled team dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality in every project.

“By choosing Pip Pros, hotels can achieve exceptional results while maintaining guest satisfaction,” adds Jensen.“We are proud to be at the forefront of sustainable furniture solutions in the hospitality industry.”

About Pip Pros

Pip Pros is a leading provider of professional furniture finishing and repair services, specializing in the hospitality industry. With a dedication to quality, sustainability, and exceptional customer service, Pip Pros has built a reputation as a trusted partner for hotels and resorts across the nation.

Contact Information:

Website: Pip Pros

Phone: 1-866-4-TOUCHUP / 501-713-8348