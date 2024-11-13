Ministry Of Textiles Approves 12 Research Projects Worth INR 13 Crores Under The National Technical Textiles Mission

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 12 November 2024, Delhi: 10th Mission Steering Group under the chairmanship of Union of Textiles has approved 12 research projects of value INR 13.3 Cr. under the National Technical Textiles Mission. The research projects were approved across key strategic areas of geotextiles, sustainable and smart textiles, composites, etc. The approved projects were proposed by eminent research bodies and institutions including IITs, NITs, CRRI, etc. The total number of approved research projects under the Mission now stands at 168 with a total value of approx. INR 509 Cr.



With the release of the new IPR guidelines under the Mission, Shri Giriraj Singh urged the industry to actively participate in research projects.



National Technical Textiles Mission is a flagship scheme of Ministry of Textiles focused on developing the research and development capabilities of the local industry, especially in the areas of high performance fibre development.

