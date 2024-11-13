Disgruntled CPI-M Veteran E.P. Jayarajan Denies Autobiography Claims

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (IANS) Veteran CPI-M leader E.P. Jayarajan, known for making provocative statements on crucial election days, stirred up another controversy by denying reports of an autobiography slated for release. Reports emerged that the titled Kattan Chayayum Paripvada, to be launched by a leading Kerala publishing house DC on Wednesday, has been postponed.

Excerpts of the autobiography, which have been widely broadcast on TV channels, were critical of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. The book allegedly highlights Jayarajan's dissatisfaction with the party's failure to listen to him. It also critiques the party's choice of candidates for the April Lok Sabha elections and the selection of P. Sarin, a former Congress member, as the Left candidate for the upcoming Palakkad Assembly by-election on November 20.

DC Books was scheduled to release the book at 10:30 a.m. however, after Jayarajan firmly denied the authenticity of the contents, DC Books' chief, D.C. Ravi, currently abroad, announced that the release has been put on hold.

Speaking to the media on the bypoll day, Jayarajan refuted the claims, saying:“I have not authorized anyone to release my book as it is not finished yet. I only learned of its supposed release today from the news. The contents being broadcast are not from me.”

He further alleged,“This is part of a conspiracy timed deliberately to coincide with today's bypolls to tarnish me and my party. I will pursue legal action.”

This incident follows another controversy on April 26, the Lok Sabha polling day, when Jayarajan made a shocking revelation right after casting his vote. He claimed that senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar had visited his son's apartment in Thiruvananthapuram for a meeting, which fueled allegations by the Congress-led UDF of a covert understanding between the CPI-M and BJP. This disclosure led to Jayarajan being stripped of his influential post as the convener of the Left Democratic Front.

Since being denied a ticket in the 2021 Assembly elections, Jayarajan has been unpredictable, frequently putting his party in challenging positions.

Reacting to the latest controversy, State BJP President K. Surendran remarked that the CPI-M in Kerala is at its lowest point and that Jayarajan's statements are genuine.“Chief Minister Vijayan's sole agenda is to position his son-in-law, State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, as his successor, sidelining veterans like Jayarajan. The BJP assures Jayarajan that if needed, we will stand by him,” Surendran declared.