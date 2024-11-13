Rising Interest In Wellness Tourism At The 3Rd Int'l Wellness Tourism Expo

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Japan - The growing of wellness will once again take centre stage at the 3rd Int'l Wellness Tourism (iWT) in Japan this coming June 25–27, 2025. Set to be held at Tokyo Big Sight, this unique expo will gather the latest and greatest products, activities, and brands for wellness tourism.

Organised by RX Japan Ltd., iWT 2025 will be held concurrently with the 2nd Tourism Marketing Expo., with both exhibitions collectively presented as the Int'l Tourism Tradeshow. The previous edition garnered *9,357 visitors and *144 exhibitors from *26 countries and regions.

These overwhelming numbers demonstrate the rising interest in the sector, supporting the move for exhibitors and visitors alike to strike while the iron is hot and be involved in an expanding market.



Meet iWT

iWT, or the Int'l Wellness Tourism Expo, is a first-of-its-kind exhibition in Japan focused on 'wellness tourism'. It brings together proprietors of wellness facilities and activities, merchants for healthy foods and drinks, and like-minded communities and organisations.

The show's main mission is to promote the world's wellness tourism industry through its comprehensive expo, alongside the vision of realising a world where people can achieve physical and mental health through wellness travels.

Alongside the growing interest in personal wellness, this purpose is reinforced by the fact that interest in wellness tourism is climbing steadily, with more and more companies and their respective human resources (HR) departments looking to the field to further employee support and welfare.

iWT convenes industry elites to exhibit at the expo with affiliates in the following areas:

.Wellness facilities (Spas, Hotels, Restaurants, etc.)

.Wellness activities (Nature Explore, Yoga Classes, Meditation, etc.)

.Wellness travel agency

.Workcation facilities

.Local governments and Tourism associations

.Medical facilities



Moreover, the show boasts a verified audience with visitors coming from involved communities:

.Travel agencies

.Tourism media (Magazines, Portal sites, TV programmes, etc.)

.Travel influencers

.And Human Resources (HR) departments of companies



Towards a Fulfilling and Healthy Life

Wellness Tourism is certainly gaining traction. In Japan alone, the wellness economy is valued at $241.2 billion in 2022. Now, numerous individuals and organisations are investing in this sector.

Wellness Tourism pertains to trips focused on enhancing one's physical and mental wellness. This can encompass going to spas and retreats, setting up hikes and camping, exploring another country, or even visiting restaurants purposefully.

These things are now becoming more essential to the life and welfare of individuals, more so for workers who are seeking a break. And HR professionals, travel agencies, and even travel media and influencers are keen on this development.

iWT 2025 equally realises this as it upholds its mission and vision in creating the expo. The show continues to provide a space for industry stakeholders to share insights, showcase products, activities, and services, and build a community that places wellness and tourism at the heart of a fulfilling and healthy life.



What iWT 2025 Has in Store for You

iWT 2025 is certainly more than ready to leave its exhibitors and visitors in awe, especially with a great number of benefits lined up.

An expansive and comprehensive show floor that features the top trends and products in wellness tourism can be explored by attendees. This is where they can experience and test out the latest innovations, discover unique wellness activities and itineraries, and sample healthy foods and beverages.

For visitors, iWT will serve as their gateway to Japan's booming wellness travel industry. They get the opportunity to expand one's network and find the best brands among the saturated market.

For exhibitors, with an already verified audience in attendance, business growth is certainly assured. Meet with professionals in the field to secure deals, gain customers, and establish one's name in the minds of stakeholders, especially with available advertising solutions unique to the show.



Your Gateway to the Wellness Tourism Industry

The Int'l Wellness Tourism Expo is an excellent platform to dive deeper into the wellness tourism industry. Aside from gaining access to a lucrative market that shows no signs of stopping, learning about the advantages of wellness tourism and how it can improve life is a chance you simply must not miss.

For more information on visiting, exhibiting, or general show updates, check out the iWT website at

