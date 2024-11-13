UNICEF Calls For Protection Of Ukrainian Children After Russian Attack On Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UNICEF is devastated over the deaths of three children and their mother in Kryvyi Rih, who fell victim to a Russian strike.

That's according to a statement by the head of the UNICEF Representation in Ukraine, Munir Mammadzade, published on the organization's website, reports Ukrinform.

"UNICEF is devastated by reports of an attack that killed three children from the same family, along with their mother, in Kryvyi Rih. Ten-year-old Kiril, his brother Demyd, who was nearly three, and sister Ulyana, only two months old, were all killed in a nighttime attack that hit their apartment building, burying them under rubble. Their father was the sole survivor from their home," the statement said.

As noted, every night due to the threat of attacks, children in Ukraine go to sleep with fear and uncertainty. "When they're not in their beds, children hide in corridors and bomb shelters amid alarms and explosions, hoping to wake up to a quiet morning with their homes intact and their families safe," Mammadzade noted.

According to him, in the first 12 days of November, intense and continuous attacks killed at least four children and injured more than 20.

"No child should live in constant fear for their safety. Attacks on populated areas must stop and children in Ukraine protected wherever they are, from homes to schools and playgrounds," the head of the UNICEF Delegation emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 11, Russia launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, as a result of which part of an apartment block collapsed. A woman and her three children died in the attack.

Photo: State Emergency Service Department in Dnipropetrovsk region