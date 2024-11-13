After ODI Success Rizwan Eyes T20I Series Win In Australia

The Pakistan team led by Rizwan surprised everyone by winning a one-day series in Australia for the first time since 2002, after the Australian team management decided to rest five of their senior players for the decider in Perth.

The Australian team has come under criticism from its former players for resting the players in a crucial match while Australia CEO Nick Hockley has also expressed disappointment at the results.

Pakistan's white-ball coach Jason Gillispie has said that it was disappointing to note that CA had not promoted the Pakistan-Australia series enough.

Rizwan said if the Pakistan team played like a unit it had every chance of whitewashing Australia in the T20 series.

“It is fine we have celebrated the ODI series win because no one expected us to win in Australia. But at the same time all the players must remember they are ambassadors of Pakistan and behave appropriately at all times on tour,” Rizwan told the players in a dressing room pep talk released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday.

“I think we must all strive to win big titles like the World Cups and Champions Trophy to show everyone what Pakistan cricket is capable of,” he added.

Rizwan said that it was time for the team to create new records in whichever country they toured in future.

“Records of not winning somewhere which have stood for years must be ended,” he added.

He said as a captain he consulted with every player and officials in the team to get clarity before making any decision.

PCB asks ICC to explain India Champions Trophy refusal

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday it has asked the sport's governing body to explain India's refusal to send a team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) informed the PCB last week that India would not tour Pakistan for the eight-team tournament, leaving the fate of the event hanging in the balance.

Pakistan had previously rejected the option of a hybrid arrangement that would allow India to play their matches at neutral venues, for example in the United Arab Emirates.

“The PCB has responded to last week's ICC letter seeking clarifications for the Indian Board's decision not to travel to Pakistan for next year's Champions Trophy,” Sami-Ul-Hasan told AFP.

Deteriorating political ties have meant the bitter rivals have not played a bilateral cricket series for over a decade - squaring off only in ICC multi-nation events.

Pakistani media reported on Tuesday that the PCB would be unwilling to accept security reasons for India's refusal to visit.

New Zealand have toured Pakistan three times in the past two years, with England visiting twice and Australia once in the same period.

Pakistan also visited India for last year's ODI World Cup and the PCB had expected the gesture to be reciprocated for the Champions Trophy.

The Champions Trophy is slated to be played across three venues - Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi - from February 19 to March 9 next year.

