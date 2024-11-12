BLUETTI Unveils Elite 200 Portable Power Station Promising Over 17 Years Of Dependable Charging

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI , a leader in portable power stations and eco-friendly solutions, launches the Elite 200 V2, a 2KWh all-powerful portable power station designed for easy and convenient home backup power and outdoor activities.

Building on the remarkable success of the AC200P - praised by CNET as the "Best Overall Power Station "- the Elite 200 V2 is

BLUETTI's refined upgrade, created in response to valuable customer feedback after selling over 200,000 units of the AC200P. As the world's first portable power station to use LiFePO4 battery technology, the AC200P set new standards in the industry. Its successor, the Elite 200 V2, redefines portable power station

with enhanced battery longevity, a sleek and ultra-compact design, and a beautifully clean exterior, perfectly combining performance with elegance in energy solutions.

17 Years Use with Automotive-Grade Battery

BLUETTI was one of the first brands to adopt LiFePO4 batteries while others used NCM batteries with only 500 life cycles. Now, it raises the bar with ultra-long-lasting automotive-grade LFP batteries. The Bluetti Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station boasts a 6,000+ cycle lifespan, so you can rely on it for 17 years of daily use - 12 times the typical industry standard. It's also the first in the industry to pass over 33 rigorous battery tests by CNAS, ensuring high standards of performance and stability. This level of durability means you'll have decades of reliable power and a more sustainable lifestyle.

Backup Power for Homes, RVs, and Beyond

With hurricanes and winter storms on the rise, along with increasingly lengthy power outages, reliable backup power is essential for peace of mind. The Elite 200 V2 portable power station delivers a powerful 2,600W output, capable of running household essentials like refrigerators, lights, routers, and microwaves with ease. Say goodbye to worries about spoiled groceries or a dark home - its high-capacity 2,073.6Wh battery keeps a 100W refrigerator running for up to 16.8 hours.

For road-trippers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts, the Bluetti Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station is an essential power source, charging everything from space heaters and coffee makers to phones and camera batteries. When powering high-powered devices, simply activate the Power Lifting mode to access up to 3,900W - sufficient for running hot plates, hair dryers, and other high-demand appliances. Whether you're camping off the grid or embarking on a cross-country road trip, the Elite 200 V2 provides reliable portable power to keep your essentials running, making it the perfect outdoor power solution for any adventure.

Compact, Space-Saving Design for Versatile Use

Space is a premium in RVs, tiny home offices, and campers, and the Elite 200 V2 fits right in. It's the size of a 1kWh unit, yet packs a 2kWh punch in a 13.7*9.8*12.6 inches body - 40% smaller than its predecessor. BLUETTI achieves this by integrating wireless internal structure design and advanced LFP prismatic cells, which enable zero-gap battery stacking for ultimate space efficiency. Unlike the commonly used cylindrical cells, the prismatic cells hold more energy and are less likely to have defects.

3 Fast Charging Options

Gone are the days of waiting all night to recharge your power station. With

BLUETTI's Turbo technology, you can top off the Bluetti Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station to 80% in just 50 minutes with a dual AC and solar setup. And for you road warriors, the optional 560W high-speed car charger means you can recharge in just 4.2 hours while driving between stops. When you're deep into the woods, it's also convenient to charge from the sun at a maximum of 1,000W. Thanks to built-in solar tracking technology, it automatically activates to capture solar energy whenever there is light.

Tech-Powered Safety for Everyday Use

Using the Elite 200 V2 is as easy and safe as using your smartphone. The Elite 200 V2 is backed by multiple safety technologies for worry-free use. The proprietary

BLUETOPUS AI-BMS smart battery management system regulates charging, prevents overheating, and keeps everything safe and stable. With multi-chip protection, you can confidently plug in high-starting power devices like car fridges through the car outlet or connect high-voltage solar panels without risking damage to the unit. Plus, it's fire-resistant, shock-proof, and adaptive to your challenging adventures.

Super Quiet and Efficient Power

Say goodbye to noisy generators that can disturb your sleep or work. Supported by BLUETTI's noise-canceling cooling technology, the Elite 200 V2 operates as low as 16dB - so quiet, it's like the gentle rustle of leaves. This means you can run it in a tent, cabin, or even a home office. Plus, it draws minimal self-power of under 10W per hour when idle, giving you maximum efficiency with the least waste. Even if you accidentally leave it on overnight with AC/DC active, it retains 94% of its charge, significantly outperforming competitors that typically remain only 81%.

Price and Availability

From November 12 to December 2, the Elite 200 V2 is available at a debut price of just USD $1,099

on both the Bluetti Official Site

and Amazon . Enjoy an additional 5% off with the code ELITE200V2PR

at checkout.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

Media Contact: Ellen Lee, [email protected]

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC

