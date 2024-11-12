Condor Announces 2024 Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Energies (“Condor” or the“Company”) (TSX:CDR), a Canadian based, internationally focused transition company focused on Central Asia is pleased to announce the release of its unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 together with the related management's discussion and analysis. These documents will be made available under Condor's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Condor website at . Readers are invited to review the latest corporate presentation available on the Condor website. All financial amounts in this news release are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. HIGHLIGHTS

Production in Uzbekistan for the third quarter of 2024 averaged 10,010 boe/d comprised of 58,638 Mcf/d (9,773 boe/d) of natural gas and 237 bopd of condensate.

In June 2024, the Company initiated a multi-well workover campaign on the eight gas-condensate fields it operates in Uzbekistan. A second workover rig began operations in late October 2024.

Production in Uzbekistan for the past seven days from November 5, 2024 through November 11, 2024 has averaged 10,706 boe/d due to continued workover successes and the partial commissioning of the first in-field flowline water separation system in early November.

Uzbekistan gas and condensate sales for the third quarter of 2024 was $19.14 million.

In July 2024, Condor signed its first LNG Framework Agreement for the production and utilization of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) to fuel Kazakhstan's rail locomotives. In August 2024, the Company received a second natural gas allocation in Kazakhstan to be used as feed gas for the Company's second modular LNG production facility. MESSAGE FROM CONDOR'S CEO Don Streu, President and CEO of Condor commented:“We are very excited by the positive impacts the early workover and optimization activities are making on production volumes and revenue streams. During the third quarter, production averaged 10,010 boe/d and we estimate the baseline production rate could have been approximately 2,800 boe/d lower without the success of our program, which is more than offsetting the natural reservoir production declines. We've started to realize production increases due to continued workover successes and the partial commissioning of the first in-field flowline water separator system. Our workover inventory is continuously expanding, and the two workover rigs will continue perforating newly identified, non-depleted and bypassed pay intervals, while also installing artificial lift equipment. This program is a very capital-efficient means of growing production. Preliminary results from our reprocessed 3D seismic data are providing higher vertical and lateral seismic resolutions that should allow us to more accurately characterize the reservoirs and identify new targets in preparation for a 2025 infill drilling program. In addition, we will increase the number of in-field flowline water separation systems in the coming months. In parallel with our production enhancement activities, we've implemented our safety culture through ongoing employee and contractor training which has resulted in zero lost time incidents since the start of the project. Finally, we are very honored to have been invited to present the Company's energy transition initiatives at the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (“COP29”) that will convene from November 11 to 22, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. At COP29, we'll highlight some of the technological advances and operating innovations we are implementing to increase the sustainability of low carbon fuels as a responsible and stable bridge for the energy transition to net-zero energy.” Production in Uzbekistan Production for the third quarter of 2024 averaged 10,010 boe/d, comprised of 58,638 Mcf/d (9,773 boe/d) of natural gas and 237 bopd of condensate, despite production being restricted in August for 4 days due to downstream infrastructure maintenance at non-Company operated facilities. Since assuming operations on March 1, 2024, the Company has been able to flatten the natural production decline rates, which previously exceeded twenty percent annually. In late June 2024, the Company initiated a multi-well workover campaign for the eight fields which includes installing proven artificial lift equipment, perforating newly identified pay intervals, performing downhole stimulation treatments, and installing new production tubing. Based on early successes, a second workover rig was contracted and began operating in late October 2024. In early November 2024, the Company partially commissioned Uzbekistan's first in-field flowline water separation system which separates water from the gas streams at the field gathering network rather than at the production facility. This reduces pipeline flow pressure that can lead to higher reservoir flow rates. Additional separation units have been ordered and will be installed in the coming months. The existing pipeline and facilities infrastructure are also being evaluated to optimize water-handling, determine long term field compression requirements, and to enhance in-field gathering networks. Production during the past seven days from November 5, 2024 to November 11, 2024 has averaged 10,706 boe/d due to continued workover successes and the partial commissioning of the first in-field flowline water separator. Extensive geological evaluations that have been performed, coupled with recent workover results, suggest that material untapped hydrocarbon potential exists within the carbonate formations of the Company's 279 km2 license area. These carbonate platforms contain thick reservoir sections interbedded with laterally extensive evaporite layers, creating ideal conditions for hydrocarbon trapping. The reservoirs are analogous to carbonate formations in Canada's Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, such as Charlie Lake and Midale, which continue to be successfully monetized. By leveraging this geological similarity, the Company is maturing the potential of horizontal and multi-lateral drilling, a proven method in Canada to enhance deliverability and maximize recovery from these reservoirs. The Company is also reprocessing previously acquired 3-D seismic data and integrating preliminary results into these evaluations, with plans to conduct infill drilling and well deepening programs commencing in 2025. LNG in Kazakhstan Condor is planning to develop Kazakhstan's first LNG facilities and produce, distribute, and sell LNG to offset industrial diesel usage. LNG applications include rail locomotives, long-haul truck fleets, marine vessels, mining equipment, municipal bus fleets, agricultural machinery, and other heavy equipment and machinery with high-horsepower engines. These applications have all successfully used LNG fuel in other Countries. In August 2024, the Company received a second natural gas allocation in Kazakhstan to be used as feed gas for the Company's second modular LNG production facility that will be located near the Kuryk Port on the Caspian Sea. This second gas allocation will supply the Company's planned Kuryk LNG facility which will produce the energy-equivalent volume of 565,000 litres of diesel fuel per day and is sufficient to power 155 mainline rail locomotives. When combined with the first gas allocation disclosed in January 2024 for the Alga LNG facility, the total LNG fuel produced will have an energy-equivalent volume of over one million litres of diesel daily, while also reducing CO2 emissions equivalent to removing more than 38,000 cars from the road annually. In July 2024, the Company signed its first LNG Framework Agreement (the“Framework Agreement”) for the production and utilization of LNG to fuel Kazakhstan's rail locomotives. The Framework Agreement was also signed by Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC (“KTZ”), the national railway operator of Kazakhstan and Wabtec Corporation (“Wabtec”) (NYSE: WAB), a U.S. based locomotive manufacturer with existing facilities in Kazakhstan. KTZ and Wabtec previously signed a memorandum of understanding which includes modernization work to retrofit KTZ's mainline locomotive fleet for LNG usage and incorporate LNG into new-build locomotives. The Framework Agreement introduces Condor into this locomotive fleet modernization strategy as the supplier and distributor of the LNG. The Framework Agreement also provides a detailed framework whereby the three parties will coordinate efforts to ensure that Condor's LNG production volumes coincide with the delivery of new and converted LNG-powered rail locomotives from Wabtec. A working group comprised of members from each of the parties is responsible to identify and monitor the key performance indicators associated with this initiative. The Framework Agreement is critical to supplying a stable, economic and more environmentally friendly fuel source for the Transcaspian International Transport Route (“TITR”) expansion, which is currently the shortest, fastest and most geopolitically secure transit corridor for moving freight between Asia and Europe. The Government of Kazakhstan and KTZ are making significant investments in TITR infrastructure, including expanding the rail network, constructing a new dry port at the Kazakhstan – China border, and increasing the container-handling capacities at various Caspian Sea ports. The planned first modular LNG facility will be constructed near the town of Alga and produce 120,000 metric tons of LNG annually, which is the energy equivalent volume of 450,000 litres of diesel per day. Phase 1 of the first facility is currently scheduled to commence LNG production in the second half of 2026. The Company is also advancing project funding alternatives. Lithium License in Kazakhstan The Company holds a 100% working interest in the contiguous 37,300-hectare area which provides the subsurface exploration rights for solid minerals for a six-year term (the“Lithium License”). Given its strategic access to Asian and European lithium markets, this region is ideally suited for the rapid deployment of emerging Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) technologies to generate lithium for EV batteries and other electricity storage applications. The initial development plan for the Lithium License includes drilling and testing two wells to verify deliverability rates, confirm the lateral extension and concentrations of lithium in the tested and untested intervals, conduct preliminary engineering for the production facilities, and prepare a mineral resources or mineral reserves report compliant with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Production For the three months ended September 30 2024 2023 Change

Natural gas (Mcf) Uzbekistan 5,394,729 - 5,394,729 Türkiye 5,929 6,021 (92 ) 5,400,658 6,021 5,394,637 Condensate (barrels) Uzbekistan 21,771 - 21,771 Türkiye - - - 21,771 - 21,771 For the nine months ended September 30 Natural gas (Mcf) Uzbekistan 12,794,678 - 12,794,678 Türkiye 27,324 33,564 (6,240 ) 12,822,002 33,564 12,788,438 Condensate (barrels) Uzbekistan 49,845 - 49,845 Türkiye - 10 (10 ) 49,845 10 49,835

Operating Netback – Uzbekistan

2024 Operating netback – Uzbekistan 1 ,2

($000's)

Natural Gas Q1 Q2 Q3 Total 2 Natural gas sales 6,565 17,420 17,419 41,404 Royalties (1,203 ) (3,186 ) (3,215 ) (7,604 ) Production costs (2,288 ) (7,394 ) (7,394 ) (17,076 ) Transportation and selling (228 ) (619 ) (625 ) (1,472 ) Operating netback 1,2 2,846 6,221 6,185 15,252 Condensate Condensate sales 647 1,534 1,717 3,898 Royalties (128 ) (304 ) (339 ) (771 ) Production costs (37 ) (141 ) (146 ) (324 ) Transportation and selling (3 ) (7 ) (9 ) (19 ) Operating netback 1,2 479 1,082 1,223 2,784 Operating netback is a non-GAAP measure and is a term with no standardized meaning as prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this news release. The calculation of operating netback is aligned with the definition found in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook.

Amounts are only presented for the Uzbekistan segment.

