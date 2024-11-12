Five Civilians Injured As Russians Shell Zelenivka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled Zelenivka in Kherson region, leaving five people wounded.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) on Telegram , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"Three more who were by the Russian shelling in Zelenivka have been taken to the hospital," the report states.

Among the injured is a 31-year-old woman diagnosed with blast injuries, fractures, and leg wounds. Additionally, two men, aged 62 and 31, suffered blast injuries and concussions due to the attack.

Earlier, the Kherson City Military Administration (CMA) had reported two injuries in Zelenivka. According to Roman Mrochko, Chief of the Kherson CMA, a 54-year-old woman sustained a head contusion, blast injuries, and leg wounds. An 86-year-old woman suffered blast injuries, a closed head trauma, and a brain contusion.

Thus, a total of five people have been reported injured as of now. All of them are receiving medical treatment.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked the village of Havrylivka in Kherson region with a drone, resulting in injuries to a 77-year-old civilian.

Additionally, in the village of Stanislav in Kherson region, a Russian drone attacked a 70-year-old man.