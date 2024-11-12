Decline In Migratory Bird Arrivals

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

The extended dry spell that ended on Monday has cut the migratory bird arrivals to Hokersar wetland to by 40 percent. The Kashmir Valley has experienced a record rainfall deficit of 90 percent in October and November, exacerbating the already existing dry

conditions.



Being the primary entry point for migratory birds, Hokersar is also known as the“International Bird Airport” of Kashmir. However, as our story mentions, the drop in bird arrival isn't due just to dry weather, the local factors are also responsible for it.

The encroachments, illegal dumping of sewage

and mining have led to degradation of the wetland. This has resulted in the shrinking of the size of wetlands, reducing the attraction of wetlands for the birds.



A central government report has revealed a loss of over 2372 kanals of precious wetlands between 2006 and 2018. Consequently, the wetland ecosystems in Kashmir, including Dal Lake, Anchar, Wular, Haigam, Shallabugh, Narkara, and Hokersar, have suffered a drastic reduction in size over the years. These water bodies, once revered as“nature's kidneys,” are now at the brink of extinction.

The birds, coming from places like Siberia, China, the Philippines, Eastern Europe, and Japan, start arriving in October, seeking respite from extreme cold conditions. The wetlands of Kashmir, including Hokersar, Wular Lake, Haigam, Shalbugh, among others, become the go-to habitats for these visitors until March when they return to their homelands.



However, while we certainly can and should address the local factors that are impacting the bird arrivals, there is little that we can do about the larger climate change. And in recent years, Kashmir has been directly impacted by the shift in weather patterns. The Valley has, in fact, become the microcosm of what is happening at a global level. It is mirrored in the fragile ecosystem of the region. From erratic weather changes to heatwaves, Kashmir has been experiencing the same changes as across the world. The changes are not mere aberrations but harbingers of a dire future if immediate actions are not taken.



On a bigger scale and which has consequences beyond the boundaries of Kashmir, the rising temperatures have led to a rapid retreat of glaciers. Over the past six decades,

Kashmir has seen a staggering 25 percent reduction in glacier size, a trend exacerbated by the looming threat of climate change. If left unchecked, 48 percent of these vital sources of water could vanish by the end of the century. And this state of affairs is also affecting the wetlands. Diminishing water levels are reducing their attraction for the migratory birds. This is why climate change needs global action. But it should be an action that follows a timeline.

