Climate Change Poses Growing Threat To Displaced People: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) Baku, Nov 13 (IANS) People forcibly displaced are increasingly finding themselves on the front line of the global climate crisis, according to a report released.

The report, published during the 29th session of the of the Parties to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (COP29), showed how climate shocks are interacting with conflict, which further affects the displaced population, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of the more than 120 million forcibly displaced worldwide, three-quarters live in countries heavily impacted by climate change, and half are in places affected by both conflict and serious climate hazards, according to the report, which was released by the UN Refugee Agency in collaboration with 13 expert organisations, research institutions and refugee-led groups.

By 2040, the number of countries facing extreme climate-related hazards is expected to rise from 3 to 65, the vast majority of which host displaced people, the report said.

"The intersection between displacement and climate change is very real," said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in an interview with Xinhua. He added that climate actions need to be taken into account in traditional humanitarian responses to displacement.

Grandi noted that current climate action is insufficient and that more resources should be devoted to poor countries that are the most affected for increasing climate justice.