Trump Picks Mike Waltz As National Security Advisor In New Administration

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

President-elect Donald has proposed a veteran as the new U.S. National Security Advisor. According to American reports, this veteran has a background in the Afghanistan war.

The Associated Press has reported that Mike Waltz, a U.S. Congressman and military veteran, has been introduced by Donald Trump as a suitable candidate for the role of National Security Advisor.

Waltz, who is said to have served nearly three decades in the U.S. and National Guard, has experience from his time in the Afghanistan war.

He has documented his experiences in Afghanistan and his time fighting in the country's mountains in a book titled Warrior Diplomat: A Green Beret's Battles from Washington to Afghanistan, which provides an account of his time in the conflict.

Amazon's website describes the book as an exploration of how the mindset developed in military service can help anyone-from politics to business or personal life-overcome daily challenges.

Waltz has also been vocal in criticizing the U.S. exit strategy from Afghanistan. Following what he called a disastrous withdrawal and its consequences, he accused Zalmay Khalilzad, the former U.S. envoy for Afghanistan peace, of lying and called for his resignation.

Over the past three years, Waltz has frequently commented on Afghanistan, sharing insights and criticisms about U.S. policies in the region.

In this proposed role as National Security Advisor, Waltz would bring a unique perspective on Afghanistan due to his firsthand experiences, potentially influencing U.S. foreign policy decisions.

Given his background, Waltz is prepared to take on the role of National Security Advisor during a challenging period.

While Trump's history with appointing National Security Advisors suggests that this position may be subject to rapid changes, Waltz remains a key figure in Donald Trump's new administration.

