Atomic Honey Signs Sponsorship Agreement With The Grand Rapids Gold Of The NBA's G League

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sjonné Badgerow, President of Atomic Honey & Trey Conner, Chief Operating Officer of the Grand Rapids Gold

Detroit based integrated marketing agency signs on as an official partner with home jersey sponsorship.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atomic Honey announces today that the agency will be an official partner of the Grand Rapids for the 2024-2025 season. The partnership is centered around sponsorship of the Gold's home jersey, which will be worn for 24 home games, including the traditional navy as well as special theme night jerseys. The NBA's official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, trainers and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league's research and development laboratory."We are thrilled to partner with the Grand Rapids Gold. The team's evolution and commitment to excellence both on and off the court aligns perfectly with our agency values. This partnership presents a unique opportunity for our agency to engage with new audiences,” stated Sjonné Badgerow, President of Atomic Honey.Home jersey sponsorship patch highlights include placement on the left shoulder and abdomen patch, designation as an official partner of the Grand Rapids Gold, in-game branding as well as inclusion in NBA 2K25 video game.“Our organization has continued to grow and thrive in part because of our amazing partners. We are excited to welcome Atomic Honey aboard, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership for our upcoming season,” added Trey Conner, Chief Operating Officer of the Grand Rapids Gold.About Atomic HoneyAtomic Honey is a boutique, full service marketing agency located in Detroit's historic Eastern Market. We take a tailored approach to each client, focusing on solutions that are the most impactful and cost effective based on a thorough understanding of needs and objectives.About the Grand Rapids GoldThe Grand Rapids Gold, owned by SSJ Group, LLC, is the proud NBA G League Affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. The team's inaugural season of play was the NBA D-League's 2014-2015 season. The organization's mission is to provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment and an elite level of basketball to the West Michigan community. The team is committed to giving back to the community through various programs and fundraisers. For more information about the organization, go to .

Dario Chiarini

Atomic Honey

+1 646-258-0689

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.