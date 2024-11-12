F.Jay Falone's 'Time Messenger' Transports Readers To A Thrilling Intersection Of Time Travel And Intergalactic Survival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Time Messenger by F. Jay Falone

A science fiction adventure that traverses time, space, and the very fate of humanity

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In“Time Messenger”, author F. Jay Falone spins an exhilarating tale that takes readers back 65 million years, where a mysterious and benevolent race, the Tarsi, face an existential threat from a massive asteroid.This civilization, unknown to most, holds the key to the future of the human race, as their survival will determine humanity's fate in 2007. Only a select few-President Truman, Professor Einstein, and Air Force Colonel Jenks-understand the high-stakes mission that could alter history forever. Together, they must undertake a covert journey across time to rescue the Tarsi from extinction, ensuring their role as humanity's allies against an intergalactic menace.Falone masterfully blends science fiction with elements of adventure and suspense, capturing readers with a storyline packed with time travel, secret missions, and vivid world-building. The narrative follows Colonel Jenks, scientists Dominic Costa and Maria D'Luce, and Einstein himself as they unravel the mysteries surrounding the Tarsi civilization, all while racing against time to prevent an asteroid from obliterating Tarsi City.With a background in weaving stories that combine science and fantasy, F. Jay Falone offers readers an escape into a universe of intrigue, resilience, and the threads that connect past and future. Currently residing in Massachusetts with his wife, Christine, and their two children, Mekala and Nicholas, Falone brings a family-centered perspective to his storytelling.“Time Messenger” by F. Jay Falone is available on Amazon and other leading book retailers, inviting readers to journey through time, where the survival of humanity hinges on the courage of a select few and the fate of an ancient civilization.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

