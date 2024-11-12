Star Equity Reschedules The Release Of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results For November 19Th

A call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) on November 19, 2024, to discuss the results and management's outlook. The call may be accessed by dialing:



Toll Free: 1-833-630-1956 International: 1-412-317-1837

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link, on the Investor Relations page of the Star Equity website at: .

An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the end of the conference call.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company currently composed of two divisions: Building Solutions and Investments.

Building Solutions

Our Building Solutions division operates in three businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.

Investments

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company's real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.