Codexis Announces Appointment Of Raymond De Vré, Phd, To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Raymond De Vré, PhD, to the Company's Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to have Raymond join the Codexis Board of Directors. He will be an invaluable resource to Codexis,” said Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Codexis.“Raymond brings a deep understanding of the commercial and regulatory landscape as well as direct experience in oligonucleotide manufacturing.”

“Codexis and its ECO Synthesis platform represent the next generation of innovation for oligonucleotide development and manufacturing. I'm excited to partner with the rest of the Board and the executive team as we build a strong and sustainable business on the foundation of this unique technology platform,” said Dr. De Vré.

Dr. De Vré brings over 20 years of executive-level experience to Codexis. He currently serves as Managing Director at RADV Advisory, an independent strategic and operational advisory company focused on investments in the global healthcare and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) space. Prior to founding RADV Advisory, he was the Chief Executive Officer of PolyPeptide Group, a CDMO focused on peptide- and oligonucleotide-based therapies for pharmaceutical and biotech companies globally. Prior to PolyPeptide, Dr. De Vré held multiple senior leadership roles at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, including Senior Vice President, Head of Biologics, and served as a member of the Management Council. Earlier in his career, he was a Partner at McKinsey & Company, working mostly in the pharmaceutical and biotech practice. Dr. De Vré holds a PhD in Applied Physics from Stanford University and a master's degree in engineering from Université Libre de Bruxelles.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing that leverages its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO SynthesisTM manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis' unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“design,”“due,”“estimate,”“expect,”“goal,”“intend,”“may,”“objective,”“plan,”“positioned,”“potential,”“predict,”“seek,”“should,”“suggest,”“target,”“on track,”“will,”“would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential of the ECO SynthesisTM platform, and it providing an opportunity for Codexis to efficiently capture meaningful market share; expectations regarding Codexis meeting its technical and commercial milestones regarding the ECO SynthesisTM platform; and expectations regarding the potential of and future demand for RNAi therapeutics, and whether Codexis will be able to capitalize on such demand. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis' control and that could materially affect actual results. Factors that could materially affect actual results include, among others: Codexis' dependence on its licensees and collaborators; if any of its collaborators terminate their development programs under their respective license agreements with Codexis; Codexis may need additional capital in the future in order to expand its business; if Codexis is unable to successfully develop and commercialize new technology such as its ECO SynthesisTM platform and its dsRNA ligase; Codexis dependence on a limited number of products and customers, and potential adverse effects to Codexis' business if its customers' products are not received well in the markets; if competitors and potential competitors who have greater resources and experience than Codexis develop products and technologies that make Codexis' products and technologies obsolete; if Codexis is unable to accurately forecast financial and operational performance; and market and economic conditions may negatively impact Codexis business, financial condition and share price. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2024 and in Codexis' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 31, 2024, including under the caption“Risk Factors,” and in Codexis' other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For More Information

Investor Contact

Carrie McKim

(336) 608-9706

...

Media Contact

Lauren Musto

(650) 421-8205

...