Future Motors Officially Launches BAIC And All-New BJ30 In Qatar

Doha: Future Motors has officially launched BAIC and the all-new BJ30 amid a majestic ceremony in Katara Cultural Village, in the presence of distinguished guest's, an esteemed group of dignitaries and businessmen, representatives, and social media influencers.

With the launch of the all new BJ30, Future Motors cements its commitment to bringing innovative, high-quality automotive solutions to the Qatari by offering new models that meet high standards, requirements and aspirations of the local commuters, and enrich the experience of community members looking for automotive excellence in Qatar, especially after the overwhelming success that the company achieved following the opening of the BAIC showroom located in Barwa Commercial Avenue in July.

The event witnessed the launch of two powertrain systems of the BAIC BJ30 model.

The conventional fuel-powered system is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and a Hybrid system which boasts of a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and two electric motors delivers a combined output of 402 HP, a 680 Nm of torque, a 0-100 km/h acceleration of 6.59 seconds, the hybrid system delivers a fuel consumption rate of 6.45 l/100 km with a comprehensive range of 1,000 km.

Speaking at the launch, Nasser Al Rabban, CEO, Future Motors said,“At Future Motors, we envision a world where innovation and sustainability drive the automotive industry forward. We are committed to bring to Qatar cutting-edge technology and exceptional design within easy reach of every customer that not only matches their driving culture but also helps contributes to a greener future with the help of new advanced powertrains.”

At the launch, Zaher Hayji, General Manager, Future Motors, stated,“We are pleased to launch this revolutionary model from BAIC, the all-new BJ30 that will join the family of other BAIC models introduced to the Qatar market earlier this year. The new BJ30 is perfect for young families looking for a spacious car that provides an amazing driving range of over 1000 km on a full tank thanks to its advanced hybrid system. Furthermore, it is a capable off-roading vehicle with wading capabilities.”

When it comes to the exterior design, BAIC designed the all new BJ30 based on the“square box” design concept. Polygonal Headlights were also adopted, integrated with the narrow-strip front grille, and are covered with transparent light housing to enhance the vehicle's style and beauty. The matte black wheel arches which extend from the bumper and connected by the side trims, work well in giving it a rugged off-road look.

The BJ30 is also equipped with 19-inch black and silver sports wheels and a large rear roof pillar, which reflects the presence of adequate interior space, in addition to roof racks with a panoramic roof. The distinctive design of the rear glass merges with the rear side glass in a distinctive and stylish way, supported by LED taillights with a vertical D-shaped design.

The car's interior is characterized by elegance and simplicity combined with the latest technologies.

A 14.6-inch suspended infotainment screen has good user interface design with simple operation features, eliminating the need for physical buttons, in addition to a user friendly 10.25-inch LCD instrument panel that is easy to read. The electronic gear shift adopts a fighter jet propeller design which can be shifted with a flick of a finger.

The Hybrid power train system provides 6 modes of energy management that covers the full speed range of the vehicle, taking into account the acceleration response, fuel economy, noise, vibration and harshness.

The BJ30 can generate electricity while parking to charge the battery, has a pure electric motor drive or drive in series with the engine, engine only drive if the battery is depleted, parallel drive with an engine and a motor or just generate electricity to charge the battery.

These conditions automatically adjust with the battery power, slope of the road, driving mode etc. to ensure the vehicle is driving in its best state.

Customers are invited to explore the all new BJ30 and the full range of BAIC models at the recently launched showroom located at Barwa Commercial Avenue or by visiting the website .