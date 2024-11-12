Al Majed Jewellery Introduces New Reservoir X Popeye Qatar Limited Edition Watch

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Majed Jewellery has introduced the latest watch inspired by the world of comedy from Swiss-French watchmaker Reservoir: the new limited edition Reservoir Popeye, which consists of only 30 pieces made exclusively for Al Majed Jewellery, a leader in luxury watches and jewelry in Doha, Qatar.

This limited edition, inspired by Qatar, symbolizes the golden sand dunes of its desert and the local wildlife, embodied by the falcon and the oryx. With Popeye's famous saying,“I am what I am, and that's all that I am,” this watch brings the iconic comic character to the wrist in an elegant style. The watch captures Popeye's spirit of resilience alongside the bold essence of Reservoir, resulting in a true comedic creation marked by strong design.

Featuring a dial inspired by the Qatari desert, the watch showcases the falcon and oryx alongside Popeye at the center of its 41.5mm stainless steel case, with indices in Arabic numerals. Popeye's arm serves as the minute hand, and it operates with a self-winding mechanical movement. This exclusive version is available in a limited release of 30 pieces, exclusively in the Qatari market.

Wearing his Ghutrah, he carries a falcon instead of his classic spinach, symbolizing strength and resilience in this modern cultural setting. The watch dial highlights the warmth of the golden Qatari desert sands under a bright sun, Celebrating the magic of Qatar's nature and heritage.

The Arabic numeral minute index is a component of the retrograde minute display, a core watchmaking complication shown across all collections of Reservoir watches, in which the hand moves from 0 to 60 on a 240° arc before stopping and starting over at the beginning.

The hour marker at 6 is a jumping hour complication and is shown beneath Popeye's picture in a circular window. It is a clever feature where the hour changes instantly at the top of each hour. The case is complemented by a blue leather strap for comfort and durability, which echoes the tough equipment of a desert adventurer, further enhancing the watch's adventurous character.