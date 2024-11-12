Bitcoin And Dogecoin - Making Crypto Investing Great Again

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to for big investing ideas, including Bitcoin, and reports on trading for USD and stocks as the keeps reaching new highs.

As analysts are calling for $100,000 Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD), long term fans of are making some of the biggest gains following Trump's election.

Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD) is currently trading at 86,970.06, up 2,414.13, gaining 2.86% as of this report. Bitcoin is off its high, taking a short pause as trader's position for its next run.

Dogecoin USD (DOGE-USD) is currently trading at 0.360532, gaining 0.043309. up 13.65%.

Bitcoin stocks have pulled back with Bitcoin prices in this morning's sessions.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE ) is trading at $5.14, down -0.11.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN ) is trading at $310.05, down 14.19.

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA ) is trading at $ 24.02, down -0.99. for a loss of 3.96%. The stock had a day's range of 23.46 - 24.99.

