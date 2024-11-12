The 14Th Propertyguru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) Celebrate Top Real Estate Achievements

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) The 14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) Celebrate Top Achievements UOL GROUP LIMITED WINS BEST DEVELOPER TITLE FOR THE THIRD TIME IN AWARDS HISTORY



SINGAPORE, Nov 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The winners of the 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) were announced today during an exclusive ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

The Winners and Highly Commended recipients of the 14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2024

The 14th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore), supported by Mitsubishi Electric Asia and com, recognised real estate excellence across 28 categories.

UOL Group Limited won the Best Developer award for the third time in the history of the Awards. The company was also distinguished as Best Hospitality Developer, Best Residential Developer, and Best Sustainable Developer.

UOL Group Limited receives Best Developer

Meyer Blue, a joint venture between UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited, became one of the year's most celebrated projects, winning Best Luxury Condo Development, Best Waterfront Condo Development, Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design, and Best Luxury Condo Landscape Design. UOL Group Limited and Pan Pacific Hotels Group also jointly won Best Hotel Interior Design for Pan Pacific Orchard.

FRX Capital Private Limited, awarded Best Boutique Developer and Best Landed Developer, won the prestigious Best Housing Development (Singapore) title for Mount Rosie Signature Collection, which was also named Best Landed Housing Development. The developer additionally won Best Boutique Condo Architectural Design for The Hillshore.

Kingsford Development Pte. Ltd. was recognised as Best Transnational Developer, with Kingsford Real Estate Development Pte Ltd scoring the Best Boutique Condo Development award for The Hill @ One North. The Best Mega Scale Condo Development award was presented to Chuan Park by Chuan Park Development Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Kingsford Development Pte. Ltd.

TID Pte. Ltd. was named Best Lifestyle Developer while its project Lentoria won Best Private Condo Architectural Design. The Assembly Place won Best Co Living Operator, in addition to the Best Co Living Space award for Hafary House managed by The Assembly Place.

Lentor Mansion by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings Limited wins Best Nature Integrated Development

Lentor Mansion by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings Limited won the prestigious Best Condo Development (Singapore) title, plus the Best Private Condo Development, Best Nature Integrated Development, and Best Private Condo Landscape Design awards.

Another highlight was Regalità by Da Vinci Land, winner of the Best Bespoke Landed Interior Design award.

Lim Yew Soon, Managing Director, EL Development Pte Ltd was recognised as the Real Estate Personality of the Year

Jerome Ng, Director for Business Development at Chiu Teng Group, receives the Rising Star award from com, the Official Portal

Two of the most accomplished achievers in the Singapore real estate industry were honoured during the gala. Lim Yew Soon, managing director of EL Development Pte Ltd, received the Singapore Real Estate Personality of the Year award from the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine. Jerome Ng, director for business development at Chiu Teng Group, received the Rising Star award from com, the official portal.

Jeremy Williams, managing director for Marketplaces at PropertyGuru Group, said:“We'd like to congratulate the outstanding recipients of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore). The achievements of this year's award-winning developers transcend the needs of individual property seekers; they embrace and harness the power of communities. From condominiums to landed housing, and from co-living spaces to lifestyle and hospitality amenities, their winning projects mirror the desires of Singapore property seekers for high-calibre homes as well as places that provide complete living experiences. Through the combined leadership of transnational and local developers, the property sector builds the spaces necessary for Singapore's transformation into tomorrow's city-where people enjoy a high quality of life and thrive in harmony with the environment.”

Kristin Thorsteins, chairperson of the Awards in Singapore, said:“Congratulations to the distinguished winners of the 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore)! These golden statuettes underscore the industry-wide trust and confidence they have built among consumers, by positioning their brands and developments to stand out in a market increasingly focused on sustainable and new ways of living. These awards attest to exemplary achievements that transcend borders, serving as both validation and a catalyst for continual advancement in Singapore's real estate sector for years to come.”

The independent panel of judges consists of Kristin Thorsteins, co-founder and managing partner, Portman Investment Pte Ltd; Ar. Ivy Koh, dy. COO, SJ Architecture, Surbana Jurong Consultants Pte Ltd; Chua Shang Chai, partner, Dentons Rodyk & Davidson LLP; Dr Keow Yeong Ming, associate professor, National University of Singapore; Greg Shand, architect, Robert Greg Shand Architects; Henry Woon, director, Atelier Ten; Roy Ling, CEO, board director, and adjunct professor, FollowTrade; and Zhenru Goy, principal architect, Goy Architects.

The team of HLB Singapore Foo Kon Tan, led by Raymond Kong and Timothy Teh, supervised the selection process, upholding its credibility, fairness, and transparency. The official supervisor is part of the“2024 Network of the Year” winner HLB International, the global network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU), the 14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) are made possible by gold sponsor Mitsubishi Electric Asia; official portal partner com; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners D+A, Gazet International, SquareRooms, and Top 10 Singapore; supporting association Singapore Estate Agents Association; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email ... or visit the official website: asiapropertyawards .

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore)

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

Best Boutique Developer

WINNER: FRX Capital Private Limited

Best Hospitality Developer

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

Best Lifestyle Developer

WINNER: TID Pte. Ltd.

Best Residential Developer

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

Best Landed Developer

WINNER: FRX Capital Private Limited

Best Sustainable Developer

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

Best Transnational Developer

WINNER: Kingsford Development Pte. Ltd.

Best Co Living Operator

WINNER: The Assembly Place

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Mega Scale Condo Development

WINNER: Chuan Park by Chuan Park Development Pte Ltd

Best Luxury Condo Development

WINNER: Meyer Blue by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Arina East Residences by ZACD LV Development Pte Ltd

Best Private Condo Development

WINNER: Lentor Mansion by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Lentoria by TID Pte. Ltd.

Best Boutique Condo Development

WINNER: The Hill @ One North by Kingsford Real Estate Development Pte Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Ardor Residence by NS Property (Haig) Pte Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Hillshore by FRX Capital Private Limited

Best Nature Integrated Development

WINNER: Lentor Mansion by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings Limited

Best Waterfront Condo Development

WINNER: Meyer Blue by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited

Best Landed Housing Development

WINNER: Mount Rosie Signature Collection by FRX Capital Private Limited

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: Meyer Blue by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Arina East Residences by ZACD LV Development Pte Ltd

Best Private Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: Lentoria by TID Pte. Ltd.

Best Boutique Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: The Hillshore by FRX Capital Private Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Ardor Residence by NS Property (Haig) Pte Ltd

Best Hotel Interior Design

WINNER: Pan Pacific Orchard by UOL Group Limited and Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Best Bespoke Landed Interior Design

WINNER: Regalità by Da Vinci Land

Best Luxury Condo Landscape Design

WINNER: Meyer Blue by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Arina East Residences by ZACD LV Development Pte Ltd

Best Private Condo Landscape Design

WINNER: Lentor Mansion by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings Limited

Best Co Living Space

WINNER: Hafary House managed by The Assembly Place

BEST OF SINGAPORE AWARDS

Best Condo Development (Singapore)

WINNER: Lentor Mansion by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings Limited

Best Housing Development (Singapore)

WINNER: Mount Rosie Signature Collection by FRX Capital Private Limited

PORTAL'S CHOICE



Rising Star



WINNER: Jerome Ng, Director for Business Development, Chiu Teng Group

PUBLISHER'S CHOICE

Singapore Real Estate Personality of the Year





WINNER: Lim Yew Soon, Managing Director, EL Development Pte Ltd

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:

PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region's most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.



In 2024, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during 'PropertyGuru Week' in December 2024.



For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia's leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 28 million property seekers2 to connect with almost 46,000 agents3 monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 16 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance ; home services platform, Sendhelper ; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense , ValueNet , Awards , events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup ; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between October 2023 and March 2024.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between October 2023 and March 2024.

(3) Based on data between January 2024 and March 2024.

(4) Based on data between October 2023 and March 2024.

PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:

General Enquiries:Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing ServicesM: +66 92 954 4154E: ...



Media & Partnerships:

Piyachanok Raungpaka, Senior Media & Marketing Services Executive

M: +66 94 887 5163

E: ...

Sales & Nominations:

Alicia Loh, Awards Manager (Singapore)

M: +65 8382 0078

E: ...

