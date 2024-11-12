LG Impresses At GESS Dubai With LG Createboard And Innovative Display Solutions

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

LG (LG) is making a splash at GESS 2024, captivating attendees with its cutting-edge education designed to transform classroom learning. Visitors to LG booth are experiencing firsthand how LG's innovative solutions are enhancing interactive and fostering dynamic educational environments.



LG CreateBoard, a highlight of the exhibit, is demonstrating its potential to revolutionize classroom engagement, with GESS attendees interacting with LG CreateBoard's intuitive multi-touch interface, exploring its collaborative features, and witnessing how its versatile tools, from note-taking to integrated educational templates, empower both teachers and students.



LG's booth is also showcasing a diverse range of Information Display (ID) products tailored for various educational settings. From meeting rooms to public spaces, these solutions offer versatile options for displaying information and enhancing communication within educational institutions.



Visitors are actively engaging with various LG CreateBoard sizes on display, ranging from 55 to 98 inches. These diverse displays highlight LG's commitment to providing tailored solutions for the evolving needs of modern education.



LG booth features a dedicated classroom area where attendees can experience LG CreateBoard in a realistic learning environment, as well as the impressive 105-inch Ultra Stretch signage, the futuristic 30-inch LG Transparent OLED Touch screen, the immersive 136-inch All-in-One LED display, and the impactful LED wall.



LG's presence at GESS 2024 underscores the company's commitment to driving innovation in education. Stop by LG booth [S10] to explore these exciting technologies and discover how they can enhance the future of learning.



About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED to LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG's IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG's Business Solutions, visit .com/ae/business.

