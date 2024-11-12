Fire Breaks Out At Garment Factory In Rajagiriya
Date
11/12/2024 2:45:49 PM
(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia)
Colombo, November 12 (Daily Mirror)- A fire broke out at a temporary garment factory building on Meda Welikada Road in Rajagiriya.
Four fire trucks from the Kotte Fire Department were dispatched to the scene to bring the blaze under control.
Authorities are working to assess the extent of the damage caused by the fire.
ADVERTISEMENT
MENAFN12112024000191011043ID1108878101
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.