Fire Breaks Out At Garment Factory In Rajagiriya

Fire Breaks Out At Garment Factory In Rajagiriya


11/12/2024 2:45:49 PM

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, November 12 (Daily Mirror)- A fire broke out at a temporary garment factory building on Meda Welikada Road in Rajagiriya.

Four fire trucks from the Kotte Fire Department were dispatched to the scene to bring the blaze under control.

Authorities are working to assess the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

