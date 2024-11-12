ACES Quality Management Now Supplies Audit Technology To Six Of The Top 20 Largest U.S. Credit Unions

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) DENVER, Colo., Nov. 12, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - ACES Quality Management ® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the services industry, announced the addition of 10 credit unions to its growing customer base. These organizations leverage ACES Quality Management & Control Software® to improve quality and mitigate risk across multiple internal areas, including mortgage lending, consumer lending, deposit accounts and more.







Credit unions have moved onto the ACES platform to automate quality control and build a second line of defense to support mortgage and consumer lending. ACES Quality Management & Control Software streamlines auditing workflow to improve speed, find pockets of risk and enhance the member experience. Robust quality, root cause and trend reporting assists with regulatory, executive and investor requirements, while the ACES compliance engine automates over 14,000 regulatory tests for mortgage origination, servicing and consumer lending.

“For over a century, credit unions have thrived by staying true to their mission of serving members with transparency and integrity,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier.“At ACES, we help them continue that proud legacy with a unified platform that supports credit unions of all sizes in maintaining the highest standards of quality for their mortgage and consumer lending members. The ACES platform not only streamlines internal processes but also offers a comprehensive view of lending quality-empowering executives and staff to uphold the trust their members have placed in them and affirming regulators' confidence in their lending practices.”

Arizona Financial Credit Union

Lake Michigan Credit Union State Employees Credit Union of North Carolina

“Moving to the ACES platform has allowed our internal quality control team to maneuver through a large volume of audits with ease and accuracy,” said Patrick Smith, senior director of operations administration at Arizona Financial Credit Union.“It has been a game-changer for our leadership team to gain useful insights into common errors, and it has allowed for more robust and effective coaching opportunities.”

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control Software® to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and 3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit or call 1-800-858-1598.

